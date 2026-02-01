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NPP flagbearer race: EC declares Bawumia as winner with 56.48%

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
NPP NPP flagbearer race: EC declares Bawumia as winner with 56.48%
SUN, 01 FEB 2026

The Electoral Commission (EC) has declared former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winner of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 presidential primaries after he secured more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast.

A total of 196,462 ballots were cast in the nationwide exercise held on Saturday, January 31, across 333 voting centres, with 561 ballots rejected.

Five aspirants contested the race: Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

According to the EC, Dr Bawumia received 110,640 votes, representing 56.48 percent of the total valid votes. Kennedy Agyapong followed with 46,555 votes (23.76 percent), while Dr Bryan Acheampong secured 36,303 votes (18.53 percent). Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum garnered 1,999 votes (1.02 percent), and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong obtained 102 votes (0.21 percent).

Announcing the results, the EC’s Deputy Director of Electoral Services, Samuel Doku, said the process was conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution and Ghana’s electoral laws.

“The New Patriotic Party constitution indicates that for a candidate to be elected flagbearer, that person must obtain more than 50 per cent of the valid votes cast,” he explained.

“On the basis of this result, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, having obtained 56.48 per cent, has been duly elected as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 elections.”

The EC also commended the Ghana Police Service and party officials for ensuring a peaceful, transparent and credible electoral process.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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