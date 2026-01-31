NPP flagbearer primary: It’s been a fierce battle waged – Bawumia thanks delegates, campaign team

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep appreciation to his campaign team, party executives, and supporters as provisional results from the NPP presidential primary show him leading with more than 50 percent of votes counted so far.

Speaking at his Accra office on Saturday, January 31, as results from constituencies across the country continued to come in, Dr Bawumia described the contest as an intense nationwide campaign and credited his performance to the dedication and hard work of his team.

“Let me thank all of you. We’ve gone through a journey. It’s been a fierce battle that we’ve waged across the country, across all the regions, and we couldn't have gotten here without the support of the team around me,” he said.

He commended key figures in his campaign, including National Campaign Coordinator Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Campaign Manager Fred Opare Ansah, as well as Members of Parliament and party stakeholders who openly supported his bid.

Dr Bawumia also expressed gratitude to the NPP leadership, the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and the media for their roles in ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The former Vice President paid tribute to the party’s founding and past leaders, including Prof. Adu Boahen, former President J A Kufuor, and former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, noting that their sacrifices and leadership built the foundation on which the party continues to grow.

“It is really humbling that I have been elected to continue the work they started,” he added, while also acknowledging the contributions of former Members of Parliament to the party’s development.

Provisional results from several key constituencies indicate that Dr Bawumia is leading comfortably in major strongholds, placing him firmly ahead of his contenders as vote collation continues nationwide.