NDC’s economic gains built on foundations laid by Bawumia — Johnson Kwaku Adu

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Ahafo Ano South West, Hon. Johnson Kwaku Adu, has argued that the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s first-year focus on stabilising the dollar exchange rate and inflation is largely built on economic foundations laid by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his tenure as Vice President.

Speaking in an interview, Hon. Adu clarified that although Dr. Bawumia was not the president, his role as Vice President allowed him to introduce key policy interventions that continue to shape Ghana’s economic management.

“Dr. Bawumia was not the president but the Vice President, playing an advisory role. Even with that, he brought several interventions and this shows clearly that he has a vision for this country,” he said.

He cited the Gold for Reserves programme as a major example, describing it as a policy initiative introduced under Dr. Bawumia that the current government is benefiting from.

“Projects like the Gold for Reserves policy were introduced by Dr. Bawumia. What the NDC is doing now is selling the reserves and dumping them, and this even led to advice from the World Bank that such dumping will not help the economy,” Hon. Adu claimed.

The former legislator also highlighted digitalisation reforms championed under Dr. Bawumia, noting that they have significantly improved service delivery and transaction efficiency across the country.

“He also introduced digital platforms for purchasing electricity and other services, as well as digital payment systems that have made transactions easier for all of us. These are reforms we are still benefiting from today,” he stated.

According to Hon. Adu, these initiatives demonstrate Dr. Bawumia’s long-term economic planning and capacity for leadership.

“All these clearly show that Dr. Bawumia has good plans for the country and, given the opportunity, he will do great things for Ghana,” he concluded.

-mynewsgh