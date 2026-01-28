The Chieftaincy Dispute at Worawora

in the Oti Region of Ghana involves two principal claimants from different royal lineages: Mr. Yaw Kwapong, known traditionally as Nana Safro Baah III of Bokukumase, and Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema of the Adako Royal Family. The dispute has generated divisions within the community and has had implications for traditional governance and local development.
Background of the Dispute
Chieftaincy in Worawora is governed by customary law, royal lineage, and established succession procedures. The dispute arose following disagreements over legitimate entitlement to the Worawora stool, with both sides claiming rightful authority based on ancestral descent and traditional practice.
Mr. Yaw Kwapong, enstooled as Nana Safro Baah III, traces his claim through the Bokukumase lineage, asserting that his selection followed customary processes recognized by certain elders and kingmakers.
On the other hand, Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema, representing the Adako Royal Family, maintains that the stool historically belongs to her royal house and that her claim aligns with accepted Worawora customary succession.
Core Issues in the Dispute
- The disagreement centers on several key issues:
- Interpretation of royal lineage and succession rights
- Recognition of legitimate kingmakers
- Conflicting oral histories regarding rightful ownership of the stool
- Procedural disagreements over enstoolment processes
- Recognition by traditional authorities and institutions
These differing interpretations have made consensus difficult and prolonged the dispute.
Impact on Worawora
The chieftaincy dispute has had significant effects on the Worawora community, including:
- Social division among families and clans
- Reduced community cooperation
- Delays in development projects
- Strained relationships between traditional authorities and residents
- Growing disengagement of youth from traditional leadership
- Such effects underscore how unresolved chieftaincy conflicts can hinder local progress and unity.
Attempts at Resolution
Efforts to resolve the dispute have included:
- Mediation by traditional elders
- Involvement of the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs
- Legal processes through customary and statutory courts
- Peace initiatives led by opinion leaders, religious institutions, and community stakeholders
- Despite these efforts, the dispute has remained unresolved at various stages, emphasizing the complexity of chieftaincy matters rooted in history and tradition.
The Way Forward
A lasting resolution to the Worawora chieftaincy dispute will require:
- Clear documentation of customary laws and lineage history
- Impartial mediation by recognized traditional authorities
- Respect for judicial outcomes
- Commitment by all parties to peace and community development
- Above all, prioritizing the welfare of Worawora over individual or family interests is essential.
Conclusion
The chieftaincy dispute between Nana Safro Baah III (Yaw Kwapong) of Bokukumase and Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema of the Adako Royal Family reflects the broader challenges facing traditional leadership systems in Ghana today. While tradition remains central to identity and governance, peaceful resolution and unity are vital for the future of Worawora.
Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
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