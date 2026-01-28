ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 28 Jan 2026 Feature Article

The Chieftaincy Dispute at Worawora

Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko (Nkosuohema)Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko (Nkosuohema)

in the Oti Region of Ghana involves two principal claimants from different royal lineages: Mr. Yaw Kwapong, known traditionally as Nana Safro Baah III of Bokukumase, and Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema of the Adako Royal Family. The dispute has generated divisions within the community and has had implications for traditional governance and local development.

Background of the Dispute
Chieftaincy in Worawora is governed by customary law, royal lineage, and established succession procedures. The dispute arose following disagreements over legitimate entitlement to the Worawora stool, with both sides claiming rightful authority based on ancestral descent and traditional practice.

Mr. Yaw Kwapong, enstooled as Nana Safro Baah III, traces his claim through the Bokukumase lineage, asserting that his selection followed customary processes recognized by certain elders and kingmakers.

On the other hand, Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema, representing the Adako Royal Family, maintains that the stool historically belongs to her royal house and that her claim aligns with accepted Worawora customary succession.

Core Issues in the Dispute

  • The disagreement centers on several key issues:
  • Interpretation of royal lineage and succession rights
  • Recognition of legitimate kingmakers
  • Conflicting oral histories regarding rightful ownership of the stool
  • Procedural disagreements over enstoolment processes
  • Recognition by traditional authorities and institutions

These differing interpretations have made consensus difficult and prolonged the dispute.

Impact on Worawora
The chieftaincy dispute has had significant effects on the Worawora community, including:

  • Social division among families and clans
  • Reduced community cooperation
  • Delays in development projects
  • Strained relationships between traditional authorities and residents
  • Growing disengagement of youth from traditional leadership
  • Such effects underscore how unresolved chieftaincy conflicts can hinder local progress and unity.

Attempts at Resolution
Efforts to resolve the dispute have included:

  • Mediation by traditional elders
  • Involvement of the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs
  • Legal processes through customary and statutory courts
  • Peace initiatives led by opinion leaders, religious institutions, and community stakeholders
  • Despite these efforts, the dispute has remained unresolved at various stages, emphasizing the complexity of chieftaincy matters rooted in history and tradition.

The Way Forward
A lasting resolution to the Worawora chieftaincy dispute will require:

  • Clear documentation of customary laws and lineage history
  • Impartial mediation by recognized traditional authorities
  • Respect for judicial outcomes
  • Commitment by all parties to peace and community development
  • Above all, prioritizing the welfare of Worawora over individual or family interests is essential.

Conclusion
The chieftaincy dispute between Nana Safro Baah III (Yaw Kwapong) of Bokukumase and Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema of the Adako Royal Family reflects the broader challenges facing traditional leadership systems in Ghana today. While tradition remains central to identity and governance, peaceful resolution and unity are vital for the future of Worawora.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1111 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1111)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Chief Executive of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson It is not a crime if central banks miss IFRS standards – Dalex CEO

5 hours ago

Allow BECE candidates to use calculators — Effia MP urges Minister to reconsider stand Allow BECE candidates to use calculators — Effia MP urges Minister to reconsider...

5 hours ago

We will make University of Environment and Sustainable Development a citadel of learning – President Mahama We will make University of Environment and Sustainable Development a citadel of ...

5 hours ago

Education Minister urges WAEC to review transportation of exam materials Education Minister urges WAEC to review transportation of exam materials

5 hours ago

Ghana borrows GHS20.48 billion from treasury bill auctions in April 2026 Ghana borrows GHS20.48 billion from treasury bill auctions in April 2026 

5 hours ago

Fresh shooting shatters fragile calm in Nkwanta South, Okada rider shot Fresh shooting shatters fragile calm in Nkwanta South, Okada rider shot

5 hours ago

Ghana: Four PDS officials arrested over alleged transfer of Gh¢850million from ECG’s CalBank account Ghana: Four PDS officials arrested over alleged transfer of Gh¢850million from E...

5 hours ago

Bekwai NPP aspirants threaten demonstration over alleged vetting irregularities Bekwai NPP aspirants threaten demonstration over alleged vetting irregularities

6 hours ago

Asantehene warns Boankra Inland Port delays threaten public funds and investor confidence Asantehene warns Boankra Inland Port delays threaten public funds and investor c...

7 hours ago

Ghana Police Service suspends five officers over alleged misconduct in viral videos Ghana Police Service suspends five officers over alleged misconduct in viral vid...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line