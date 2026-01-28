The Chieftaincy Dispute at Worawora

Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko (Nkosuohema)

in the Oti Region of Ghana involves two principal claimants from different royal lineages: Mr. Yaw Kwapong, known traditionally as Nana Safro Baah III of Bokukumase, and Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema of the Adako Royal Family. The dispute has generated divisions within the community and has had implications for traditional governance and local development.

Background of the Dispute

Chieftaincy in Worawora is governed by customary law, royal lineage, and established succession procedures. The dispute arose following disagreements over legitimate entitlement to the Worawora stool, with both sides claiming rightful authority based on ancestral descent and traditional practice.

Mr. Yaw Kwapong, enstooled as Nana Safro Baah III, traces his claim through the Bokukumase lineage, asserting that his selection followed customary processes recognized by certain elders and kingmakers.

On the other hand, Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema, representing the Adako Royal Family, maintains that the stool historically belongs to her royal house and that her claim aligns with accepted Worawora customary succession.

Core Issues in the Dispute

The disagreement centers on several key issues:

Interpretation of royal lineage and succession rights

Recognition of legitimate kingmakers

Conflicting oral histories regarding rightful ownership of the stool

Procedural disagreements over enstoolment processes

Recognition by traditional authorities and institutions

These differing interpretations have made consensus difficult and prolonged the dispute.

Impact on Worawora

The chieftaincy dispute has had significant effects on the Worawora community, including:

Social division among families and clans

Reduced community cooperation

Delays in development projects

Strained relationships between traditional authorities and residents

Growing disengagement of youth from traditional leadership

Such effects underscore how unresolved chieftaincy conflicts can hinder local progress and unity.

Attempts at Resolution

Efforts to resolve the dispute have included:

Mediation by traditional elders

Involvement of the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs

Legal processes through customary and statutory courts

Peace initiatives led by opinion leaders, religious institutions, and community stakeholders

Despite these efforts, the dispute has remained unresolved at various stages, emphasizing the complexity of chieftaincy matters rooted in history and tradition.

The Way Forward

A lasting resolution to the Worawora chieftaincy dispute will require:

Clear documentation of customary laws and lineage history

Impartial mediation by recognized traditional authorities

Respect for judicial outcomes

Commitment by all parties to peace and community development

Above all, prioritizing the welfare of Worawora over individual or family interests is essential.

Conclusion

The chieftaincy dispute between Nana Safro Baah III (Yaw Kwapong) of Bokukumase and Nana Ama Anowaa Nyarko Nkosuohema of the Adako Royal Family reflects the broader challenges facing traditional leadership systems in Ghana today. While tradition remains central to identity and governance, peaceful resolution and unity are vital for the future of Worawora.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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