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Why Abu trica was rearrested after discharged by Gbese District court

By Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
General News Why Abu trica was rearrested after discharged by Gbese District court
MON, 26 JAN 2026 1

Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, was rearrested by NACOC immediately after being discharged by the Gbese District Court in Accra.

Contrary to reports, he's still facing multiple charges.

Sources confirm Abu Trica has five active charges pending, including money laundering.

He was granted release on only one charge, allowing NACOC to take him back into custody.

The court ruling didn't clear him of the remaining four cases. Security sources stress each charge is handled separately, and clearance on one doesn't mean freedom.

Abu Trica's romance scam case is separate, with extradition proceedings expected. Ghana's Cybersecurity Authority is also investigating cyber fraud-related offenses.

The rearrest is a legal procedure, not a new arrest. He's not a free man and remains in lawful custody. Legal analysts say the case highlights the complexities of high-profile prosecutions, especially with multiple agencies involved.

Further court dates are expected soon, keeping Abu Trica's case in the spotlight.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

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Comments

Yabi Yabi | 1/27/2026 2:08:24 AM

I sympathize with the young man Fred Kumi aka Abu Trica; his parents and immediate larger society failed him. Whatever happened to the old adage "it takes a village to raise a child"? It's interesting that a young man who, by any reasonable measure does not have a "pot to piss in" can buy luxury items and a lifestyle that people of Agona Swedru of old (1966 through 1980) would have raised questions about the sources of his wealth to put him on notice that society is watc...

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