Why Abu trica was rearrested after discharged by Gbese District court

Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, aka Abu Trica, was rearrested by NACOC immediately after being discharged by the Gbese District Court in Accra.

Contrary to reports, he's still facing multiple charges.

Sources confirm Abu Trica has five active charges pending, including money laundering.

He was granted release on only one charge, allowing NACOC to take him back into custody.

The court ruling didn't clear him of the remaining four cases. Security sources stress each charge is handled separately, and clearance on one doesn't mean freedom.

Abu Trica's romance scam case is separate, with extradition proceedings expected. Ghana's Cybersecurity Authority is also investigating cyber fraud-related offenses.

The rearrest is a legal procedure, not a new arrest. He's not a free man and remains in lawful custody. Legal analysts say the case highlights the complexities of high-profile prosecutions, especially with multiple agencies involved.

Further court dates are expected soon, keeping Abu Trica's case in the spotlight.