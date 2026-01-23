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Ghanaian Investors Renew Calls for Full Repayment After Receiving Only ₵50,000: A National Plea for Justice

Feature Article Ghanaian Investors Renew Calls for Full Repayment After Receiving Only 50,000: A National Plea for Justice
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

A growing wave of Ghanaian investors is once again calling for full repayment of funds lost during the country’s financial sector clean‑up, after many received a flat compensation of ₵50,000, an amount that, for most, represents only a small fraction of their original investments. For thousands of families, retirees, and small business owners, the partial payout has deepened economic hardship and reignited long‑standing questions about accountability, fairness, and the value of public assurances made during the crisis.

These renewed demands come at a time when memories of the financial sector collapse remain painfully fresh. The clean‑up, reckless and unreasonable as it was, led to the shutdown of numerous financial institutions. Many investors who had entrusted these institutions with their life savings suddenly found themselves dispossessed, forced to navigate emotional shock and financial uncertainty in the aftermath.

During the period of public debate and political contestation that followed the clean‑up, affected investors found solace in several public assurances made by national leaders. One of the most notable episodes resurfaced in parliamentary commentary, where a Member of Parliament recounted a 2020 communication from the then‑opposition presidential candidate now the president of Ghana. He claimed that then candidate John Dramani Mahama had pledged to “pay everybody” affected by the crisis upon assuming national leadership, promising complete restitution.

This statement echoed widely at the time, restoring a measure of hope among distressed citizens desperately seeking reassurance. The promise also contributed to a public expectation that full repayments potentially with interest would follow once power shifted.

Years later, however, many investors remain stuck with the same unsettling reality: a capped payment of ₵50,000, regardless of the size of their original investments. For some, this represents less than ten percent of their contributions. For others, it leaves them without the resources they depended on to fund retirement, education, healthcare, or business ventures.

The human impact is staggering.

  • Elderly investors have been forced into unplanned poverty.
  • Parents can no longer finance their children’s education.
  • Entire family revenues have been wiped out, with no clear roadmap for repayment.
  • Investors capital in addition to expected returns got drowned.
  • Unfortunately, some lost their lives as a result of the misplaced action by the then government of the NPP.

Their stories form a collective cry not merely for money, but for dignity and justice.

One of the greatest casualties of the financial sector clean‑up has been public trust. As regulatory oversight failed in gradual increments leading up to the collapse of some institutions, many citizens feel abandoned by the very systems designed to protect them. The inconsistent repayment process has aggravated these perceptions.

The plight of the affected investors represents one of the most significant unresolved chapters of Ghana’s financial sector reform. Whether the government chooses decisive action or incremental steps, the implications will ripple across communities, households, and the national financial ecosystem.

For now, the voices of investors — quieted for years by uncertainty — are rising once again, united by a simple message:
“We trusted the system. We trusted the promises. We want our lives back.”

Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim
Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim, © 2026

Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim, Master of Social Sciences, Nord University | Specialist in Welfare Administration & Financial Investment Expert.. More A seasoned Case Handler with a solid background in managing welfare and labour-related cases within the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV). A seasoned freelance investment expert with speciality in identifying high-potential opportunities across a range of asset classes including cryptos.Column: Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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