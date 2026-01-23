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Fri, 23 Jan 2026 Feature Article

An Epistle on Titles, Attitudes, and the Slow Erosion of Ghana’s Development

An Epistle on Titles, Attitudes, and the Slow Erosion of Ghana’s Development

There is a quiet tragedy unfolding in Ghana—not one of natural disaster or economic collapse, but of human attitude. Too many of our citizens transform the moment political power shifts in their favour. When their party is in opposition, they are warm, approachable, and eager to build bridges. They return calls, respond to messages, and treat others with dignity. Yet the very moment their party wins power, a strange metamorphosis occurs. Familiar faces suddenly become distant. Phone calls go unanswered. Messages are ignored. Basic courtesy evaporates, replaced by an inflated sense of importance anchored in nothing more than temporary titles.

This behaviour does not remain in private circles; it spills directly into public service. The same individuals who once valued relationships begin to carry these attitudes into the offices entrusted to them. They forget that public service is not a personal throne but a national responsibility. Their silence, arrogance, and selective engagement become obstacles to development. Projects stall, collaboration dies, and innovation suffocates—not because Ghana lacks talent or ideas, but because ego has become a gatekeeper.

Contrast this with the culture in Norway. Here, even the highest offices of the land remain accessible. Whether one writes to a senior political officer, a ministry, the Office of the Prime Minister, or even the Office of the King of Norway, a response is almost guaranteed. Not because one is special, but because the system respects people. Titles do not create distance; they create duty. Power does not inflate egos; it strengthens accountability.

This is the difference that accelerates development in some nations and slows it in others. When leaders and public servants remain reachable, society moves forward. When they hide behind titles and attitudes, progress becomes a casualty.

Ghana’s future depends not only on policies and resources, but on the simple discipline of humility, responsiveness, and respect. Until we fix the attitudes that accompany power, we will continue to sabotage our own development—one ignored message at a time.

Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim
Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim, © 2026

Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim, Master of Social Sciences, Nord University | Specialist in Welfare Administration & Financial Investment Expert.. More A seasoned Case Handler with a solid background in managing welfare and labour-related cases within the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV). A seasoned freelance investment expert with speciality in identifying high-potential opportunities across a range of asset classes including cryptos.Column: Yandam Ariel Laar Sillim

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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