Let There Be No ‘Showdowns’

An unusual apology came as a novelty from one of the contenders to his colleague in the approaching internal polls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), scheduled for January 31, 2026.

As contained in a story in this edition, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong apologised to former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for spewing mendacious allegations against him.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, some were ready to bet on their last Cedi, would not apologise for his faux pas, but so he did.

Even before the apology, there were rumours in town about it, but this was soon dismissed given their knowledge of the man in the eye of the storm.

Team Bawumia is yet to acknowledge receipt of the apology formally. We are therefore unable to tell whether or not they would accept it.

It is auspicious that the apology has come on the heels of the signing of a peace pact at the Alisa Hotel, which activity took place yesterday.

Perhaps the remaining days before the polls would be bereft of insults and baseless allegations.

The party leadership deserves commendation for putting up such a wonderful guest list for the peace pact signing, the bottom-line of which is to ensure that there are no 'showdown threats' before and at the end of the process. The Peace Council was present as well as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Management Board (POMAB), which underscored the importance of a peaceful process on January 31, 2026.

The speeches delivered at the venue of the pact signing event centred on good conduct on the part of players in the upcoming polls, because at the end of it all, one person would emerge victor.

Fracturing a political grouping through badmouthing because of an internal poll does not make those who spew such unwarranted remarks sincere members of the party.

It would be an unproductive exercise when at the end of an internal poll contenders are unable to come together to fight the main duel in 2028, because they had spewed so much negative things about each other.

Discipline plays an important role in every grouping of humans, and this virtue should be upheld sincerely.

Control your emotions and tongues so unity can be achieved. Those whose conduct, especially after signing this pact to uphold the peace even after the polls, do not support peace should be sanctioned in consonance with the regulations of the party.

A party which allows itself to be pushed around by 'showdown rhetoric' cannot be considered a serious grouping whose leadership should be taken serious.

No individual is bigger than the grouping to which they belong.

It is our hope that with the few days remaining, the contenders for the upcoming polls would conduct themselves in manners which would show their commitment to ensuring peace and unity.