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Ghana to roll out AI education tools in local languages

  Fri, 23 Jan 2026
Education Ghana to roll out AI education tools in local languages
FRI, 23 JAN 2026

Ghana is preparing to significantly widen access to education through the use of artificial intelligence tools developed in local languages, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has announced.

In a Facebook update on Friday, January 23, 2026, the minister said he held high level discussions with a Vice President of Google at the ongoing Generative AI Summit in the United Kingdom, where concrete strategies were explored to improve learning outcomes in Ghana and across Africa.

He described the engagement as productive, noting that it focused on leveraging technology to raise the quality and reach of education. According to him, the discussions form part of Google’s broader 37 million dollar investment in Africa.

As part of the initiative, AI-powered speech recognition and learning tools are being developed in Ghanaian languages including Twi, Ewe, and Dagbani. The tools will also support non-standard speech, a move aimed at breaking barriers for learners who have been excluded from digital education platforms.

Minister Iddrisu said efforts are also underway to incorporate Hausa, a widely spoken language in Ghana and the wider West African sub-region, to further strengthen regional inclusion.

He explained that deploying AI in local languages will make educational content more accessible to learners in rural communities and to persons with disabilities, ensuring no group is left behind in the digital transformation of education.

The minister further disclosed that Google has assured the Ministry of Education that its education tools will be deployed in Ghana on a zero rated basis. This means students will be able to access curriculum aligned content and materials on the responsible use of AI without data costs, regardless of their economic background or location.

Beyond classroom tools, the partnership also includes collaboration with the University of Ghana and GDI Hub to deepen research into AI applications in local languages, positioning Ghana at the forefront of inclusive digital education in Africa.

“Ghana is not merely joining the AI revolution; we are helping to shape it for the benefit of Africa,” Minister Iddrisu said.

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