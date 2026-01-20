Your Divine Victory In The Presidential Primaries Is Assured

The God of impossibility that makes all things beautiful will glory Himself in the upcoming NPP presidential primaries scheduled for 31st January, 2026 where you are eager and yearning to be offered another chance to prove to the whole world that it was not by chance you were chosen to lead the New Patriotic Party in 2024. The God you have served neither sleeps nor slumbers and He will prove to your competitors that your slogan ‘‘It is Possible’’ is backed by the power of Almighty God (Allah) who always rewards His faithful servants. As the scripture says in proverbs 4:18, ‘the path of the righteous is like the first gleam of dawn, shining ever brighter till the full light of the day’’ for every Red sea, there is a Moses. For every wall of Jericho there is Joshua, and for every Goliath there is a David. As long as your hope and confidence are in the Lord of Host and you have lived your life in accordance with the word, committing the upcoming presidential primaries into His hands, He will make sure all the hindrances and stumbling blocks in your path turn to nothing.

Fear not, for your sweet victory is underway. Even though, your competitors are working tirelessly to make sure that NPP delegates will not give you another chance to lead the party come 2028 general elections just because you lost the last elections held on the 7th December, 2024 having forgotten the fact that Ghanaian electorates have not given any political party more than eight (8) years in the reins of government since Ghana became a democratic state. You have always relied on the strength of Almighty God as the only one to fight your battles for you since your wisdom and strength cannot do it. Some of your opponents and their supporters have not spared our ears with the same needless attacks and insinuations made against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo after he lost the 2008 and 2012 general elections. Their claim that because you lost the 2024 general elections and for that matter, you don’t deserve another chance is illogical and baseless.

They claimed your boss can never be president and no wonder they have started saying the same thing to you having forgotten the fact that, ‘‘man proposes and God disposes’’ and no wonder they are spiritually blind this time round and cannot see the clear signs on the wall that is their aspirants are already defeated. Since you became the vice president of the republic of Ghana, you have conducted yourself well to the admiration of majority of Ghanaians from different religious background. You conceded defeat as early as possible for the good people of Ghana to continue to enjoy the peace God has offered us. You have tried your best to live in peace with people from all walks of life that is a hallmark of a God-fearing and selfless leader whom humanity makes you stand tall. The love and blessing of God upon your life is mightier than those working against your second (2nd) coming.

You believe in peace and unity as the only weapon that can take the NPP to the Promised Land that is why in all your campaign tours across the length and breadth of the country you have behaved with dignity. God loves a person whom he has blessed that has also impacted positively in the lives of others. You became the second gentleman of the state and through your boldness, hard work, dedication and can- do spirit made sure pragmatic measures laid down to get funding for the Free Senior High School policy that the naysayers thought it would not be sustainable would be maintained to the benefit of all Ghanaian Senior High School students and today the results that are coming out is fantastic and cannot be taken for granted. God being so good to you the good policies and projects you helped the former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to do are there for all Ghanaians to see.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with God on your side, you will come out victorious to the glory of the lord God Almighty. There has been a lot of noise by some politicians, pollsters, and prophets but what I know and understand is for them that love God all things work together for their good. You have a good heart to help build this nation to move forward to its rightful place. God in his own infinite wisdom will protect and see you through this upcoming election. If God says yes’ no one can say no to your ambition to lead the NPP once again. Believe in Allah for a resounding victory is just around the corner. You are not only going to clinch victory but against all odds, you will surely win the upcoming presidential primaries with a wider margin.

The New Patriotic Party needs a candidate who is fully equipped with good governance, responsible, and accountable leadership that will exert vision and a sense of purpose. The divine favour of Almighty God (Allah) is upon your life, which is why you will not only win more votes in the northern regions but your opponent’s strongholds as well. God will make sure your opponents’ claims that they have received massive crowds on their campaign tours in all the 16 regions will not translate into votes for them come 31st January, 2026. God’s divine protection is upon you, and no amount of destructive forces will stand before you. Your enemy is not in charge over the circumstances of your life, because all the circumstances of your life are under God. Remain unshaken and hold on to your faith that the Most High God, who raises the poor from the dust, and lifts the needy among princes, will help you to be the NPP’s presidential candidate. Inshah Allah, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia your victory is assured.