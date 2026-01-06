AMA pledges improved services in 2026

Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey

The Mayor of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, in his New Year message, stated that the Assembly’s focus for 2026 will include reforms and interventions aimed at strengthening municipal services, accelerating development projects, and expanding inclusive initiatives across the metropolis.

He said this year, the Assembly will prioritise its service delivery, robust infrastructure, climate resilience and broader opportunities for the residents in the Metropolis.

He indicated that the new year will be approached with a renewed focus on tangible improvements that impact daily lives in the capital.

The Assembly also emphasised the importance of public cooperation in managing the city, stating that progress would depend on unity, discipline, and shared responsibility among residents, institutions, and stakeholders.

The mayor further urged that it would take a collective effort to reset and transform the city into a cleaner and safer place for all.