When There Is No War: The Dangerous Normalisation of Regime Seizure Politics

In international law, war is not a casual word. It carries grave legal consequences, strict rules, and moral boundaries. Yet in recent years, the world has witnessed a troubling phenomenon: the treatment of sovereign states as though they are at war when no war has been declared.

Venezuela is one such case.

At no point during the Trump administration was the United States in a declared war with Venezuela. There was no authorization from the United Nations Security Council, no collective defense clause invoked, and no lawful justification under international law. Yet Venezuela was subjected to an array of actions that blurred the line between diplomacy and open coercion, economic strangulation, extraterritorial indictments, and public discussions of forcibly removing its sitting president.

This is not merely a dispute between Washington and Caracas. It is a dangerous normalization of regime-seizure politics.

Sovereignty Is Not Conditional

Under the UN Charter, sovereignty is not a reward for ideological alignment. It is a legal principle. Article 2(4) prohibits the threat or use of force against the political independence of any state. Article 2(7) forbids intervention in domestic affairs.

When a powerful nation places a bounty on a sitting president, recognizes alternative “leaders,” or signals approval for his capture while no war exists, it undermines these principles in substance, even if legal language is carefully avoided.

The message becomes clear: might replaces law.

The Absence of War Matters

International law permits extraordinary actions only under extraordinary conditions, armed conflict being chief among them. Venezuela presented no such condition. There were no U.S. troops under attack, no declaration of hostilities, no imminent threat justifying self-defense.

To act as though war exists when it does not is to hollow out the legal framework that protects weaker states from powerful ones.

If this precedent is accepted, then no leader of a developing nation is truly safe, only temporarily tolerated.

A Precedent That Should Alarm the Global South

Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia should read the Venezuela episode carefully. If sovereignty can be selectively suspended through sanctions, indictments, and extraterritorial pressure, then independence becomes symbolic rather than real.

Today it is Venezuela. Tomorrow it may be any state whose political choices displease a superpower.

History teaches us that law, once bent for convenience, rarely returns intact.

From Diplomacy to Domination

Diplomacy presumes dialogue. Domination relies on coercion. When economic sanctions cripple civilian populations, when leaders are criminalized without international mandate, and when regime change becomes an open aspiration, the international system shifts from rule-based order to imperial discretion.

This is not global stability. It is managed disorder.

A Call to Action

Silence is not neutrality, it is endorsement.

The United Nations, regional bodies, and the Non-Aligned Movement must reaffirm the inviolability of sovereignty. International law must not become a menu from which powerful states select what suits them.

For citizens of the world, this moment demands vigilance. Today’s exception becomes tomorrow’s rule. A world where leaders can be removed without war is a world where law has lost its meaning.

There is no peace in such a system, only postponed chaos.