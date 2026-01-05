The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has reiterated the government’s determination to secure justice in the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, almost eight years after his killing sent shockwaves across Ghana and beyond.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, a key member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations and a close associate of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shot dead in 2019 while performing his professional duties. The brutal killing triggered widespread condemnation and intensified concerns over press freedom and the safety of journalists in the country.

Speaking on a Bolgatanga-based radio station, Dr. Ayine admitted that the case has been fraught with serious challenges but insisted it has never been abandoned by the state.

“We have not abandoned the case, all right, but you know when a case has gone cold it is very difficult to go back and retrieve evidence,” he said.

He explained that the long passage of time, coupled with gaps in the initial investigations, has significantly complicated efforts to secure accountability. Nonetheless, the Attorney General stressed that authorities are still reviewing all available information to determine whether sufficient evidence can be assembled to prosecute those responsible.

“We are still trying to see if we can gather sufficient evidence to be able to hold someone accountable,” he added, describing the process as difficult but essential.

The case has remained unresolved, with no successful prosecutions since the killing, a situation that continues to frustrate Hussein-Suale’s family, civil society groups, and advocates for media freedom.

Dr. Ayine’s remarks come amid renewed calls for stronger political will, improved investigative capacity, and institutional reforms to protect journalists and ensure justice for crimes committed against media practitioners.