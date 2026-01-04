Ghana condemns US Military incursion, abduction of Venezuelan President

The Government of Ghana has issued a strong condemnation of what it describes as a unilateral and unauthorised military invasion of Venezuela by the United States, an action it says has reportedly led to the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, January 4, 2026, Ghana said it was deeply alarmed by the reported incident, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 3.

Ghana firmly rejected the use of force in international relations, stating that the reported action constitutes a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of Venezuela.

The government warned that such actions, including attempts to occupy foreign territory or impose external control over another country’s natural resources, pose a serious threat to international peace and global stability. It said developments of this nature undermine the foundations of the international system and create dangerous precedents.

Ghana also expressed concern over remarks attributed to United States President Donald Trump, suggesting that the United States would assume control of Venezuela during a transition period and permit major American oil companies to operate in the country. According to the Foreign Ministry, such statements evoke colonial-era practices and are incompatible with modern principles of international relations.

The statement stressed that these actions erode the global order and endanger the sovereignty of all states, regardless of size or power. Ghana reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the principle of self-determination, insisting that only the people of Venezuela have the legitimate right to determine their political and democratic future.

Ghana called for an immediate de-escalation of the situation and demanded the unconditional release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The government reiterated its longstanding opposition to invasion, occupation, colonialism, and all forms of violations of international law, assuring that Ghana will continue to defend these principles firmly on the global stage.