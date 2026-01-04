Policy Brief: Protecting Pensioners’ Dignity in 2026 — A Call for Stronger Indexation by SSNIT

Why This Matters

Ghana’s pensioners are facing a silent crisis. As the cost of living continues to rise, the real value of pensions is steadily eroding. In 2026, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has a critical opportunity—and responsibility—to review and strengthen its pension indexation policy to ensure retirees can live with dignity.

The Problem: Inflation Is Outpacing Pension Adjustments

Ghana has experienced steep inflation in recent years:

2022: ~31%

2023: ~38%

2024: ~22%

2025: ~19.5% (projected)

8% as a flat percentage increase

GH¢72.58 as a fixed amount for lower-income pensioners

What Global Standards Say

International frameworks provide clear guidance on how pensions should be adjusted:

ILO Convention 102:

Recommends that pensions be “periodically adjusted” to maintain their real value.

Emphasize the importance of retirement income adequacy—ensuring pensions meet basic needs and reflect pre-retirement earnings.

Most countries use automatic or semi-automatic indexation mechanisms, often tied to inflation (CPI), wage growth, or a mix of both.

Many EU countries use hybrid models—e.g., 50% inflation + 50% wage growth—to balance sustainability and adequacy.

What Ghana Can Do Differently in 2026

To align with international best practices and protect pensioners, SSNIT should consider the following actions:

1. Adopt a Transparent Indexation Formula

Link annual pension increases to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or a blend of CPI and wage growth.

This ensures pensions rise in line with the actual cost of living.

2. Introduce Tiered Adjustments

Offer higher percentage increases or flat top-ups for lower-income pensioners.

This protects the most vulnerable while maintaining equity.

3. Institutionalize Annual Reviews

Conduct yearly actuarial and economic assessments to guide indexation decisions.

This ensures responsiveness to inflation and demographic shifts.

4. Enhance Transparency and Communication

Publicly share the indexation formula, inflation data used, and rationale for adjustments.

This builds trust and predictability for pensioners and stakeholders.

5. Explore Legislative Backing

Amend Section 80 of the National Pensions Act (Act 766) to codify indexation principles.

This provides legal protection for pensioners’ right to inflation-adjusted benefits.

A Call to Action

As a stakeholder committed to social protection and economic justice, I urge:

SSNIT to lead a 2026 Pension Indexation Reform Dialogue.

NPRA and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to support legislative and policy reforms.

Civil society and pensioner associations to advocate for a minimum inflation-matching indexation floor.

Ghanaian media and thought leaders to spotlight the lived realities of pensioners and amplify their voices.

The Bottom Line

Pensions are not a gift—they are earned entitlements. In a time of economic uncertainty, Ghana must reaffirm its social contract with retirees. A stronger, inflation-responsive indexation policy is not just a fiscal decision—it is a moral imperative.

A Special Plea to SSNIT: Prioritize Pensioners’ Dignity in 2026

To the leadership of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT),

As a concerned stakeholder and advocate for sustainable livelihoods and community well-being, I write to make a special plea on behalf of Ghana’s pensioners—those who have labored, contributed, and built the foundations of our nation.

The Urgency of Now



The cost of living has surged dramatically in recent years, with inflation consistently outpacing pension adjustments.

Many retirees are struggling to meet basic needs—food, shelter, transportation, and especially healthcare.

Without timely intervention, we risk deepening poverty among our elderly population and eroding the dignity they deserve.

Our Call

We respectfully urge SSNIT to:

Review and strengthen the pension indexation policy for 2026, ensuring that annual adjustments at least match inflation, with special consideration for low-income pensioners.

Cover essential medications and chronic illness management

Provide subsidized access to clinics and hospitals

Offer mobile health outreach for rural and immobile retirees

Establish a dedicated healthcare support program for pensioners, possibly in partnership with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) or private providers, to:

Why This Matters



A pension is not a favor—it is a right, earned through years of service and contributions.

A society is judged by how it treats its elders. Let Ghana lead by example in honoring those who came before us.

Investing in pensioner well-being is not only a moral imperative—it is a statement of national values and intergenerational solidarity.

🤝 A Path Forward

We are ready to collaborate with SSNIT, NPRA, and other stakeholders to co-create solutions that are fiscally responsible, socially just, and aligned with global best practices.

Let 2026 be the year Ghana reaffirms its commitment to its pensioners—not just with words, but with action.

With respect and urgency,

Atitso Charles Akpalu

Concerned Stakeholder | Advocate for Pension Justice