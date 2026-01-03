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National Science and Maths Quiz for Private SHS launched to promote STEM education

By Nana Tabi Kokroko II Contributor
Education National Science and Maths Quiz for Private SHS launched to promote STEM education
SAT, 03 JAN 2026

A new national academic competition aimed at strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education in Ghana has been formally launched for private Senior High Schools.

The National Science and Maths Quiz for Private SHS was unveiled at a press launch held at the GNAT Hall in Accra, drawing educators, industry leaders, media practitioners and key stakeholders in education.

The initiative is being organized by Pierian Spring, a STEM-focused education and events organization, with the goal of providing a credible national platform for private Senior High Schools to showcase academic excellence in Mathematics and Science.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Pierian Spring and organizer of the quiz, Michael Chris Tetteh, Esq., said the competition was conceived to address a long-standing gap in Ghana’s academic landscape.

He noted that while private Senior High Schools educate thousands of capable students across the country, they often lack national platforms to demonstrate their strengths in STEM disciplines. According to him, the quiz is designed not merely as a contest but as a deliberate effort to promote critical thinking, innovation and problem-solving skills among students.

Mr. Tetteh emphasized that Mathematics and Science form the backbone of national development and technological progress. He described the quiz as a contribution to Ghana’s broader STEM agenda and an initiative that complements existing government policies on education and human capital development.

He appealed to the Ministry of Education and other relevant state agencies to support and partner with the initiative, stressing that institutional backing would enhance its reach, credibility and long-term sustainability.

Several distinguished personalities were present at the launch, including Dr Collins Owusu Kwaning, senior lecturer and head of the liberal studies department at Accra Technical University, Mr. Nurudeen Mohammed, Director for Public Affairs and Marketing at Wisconsin International University College in Accra, and Jacob Fynn, Chief Operating Officer of Wisconsin International University College.

Also in attendance was Godwin Kwawu, former National President of DESAG-UCC, a lecturer at Accra Technical University and Centre Coordinator for the College of Distance Education at the University of Cape Coast.

The event was chaired by media personality, chartered accountant and Ghana School of Law Part Two student, Benjamin Offei-Addo, who served as the Master of Ceremonies. Members of the media were also present to cover the launch. The website for the program was also unveiled to press during the press launch.

After the ceremony, the President of the African Chamber of Content Producers, Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, congratulated the organizers and pledged the Chamber’s support for the initiative. He stated that the Chamber, together with its affiliates, is committed to supporting educational programs that prioritize African-led knowledge systems.

He explained that educational content sovereignty is a key focus area being pursued by the Chamber through the African Progressive Research and Innovations, APRIL-SMET, and affirmed their readiness to support initiatives that align with this objective.

Organizers say the National Science and Maths Quiz for Private SHS is expected to encourage healthy academic competition, raise interest in STEM subjects and contribute to the development of future scientists, engineers, technologists and innovators for Ghana’s growth.

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