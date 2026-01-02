Prophet Uche predicts third-term bid for President Mahama in 2026 prophecy

Founder and leader of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, popularly known as Uche, has predicted that President John Dramani Mahama will be compelled to seek a third term in office.

The prophecy was delivered during the church’s Watch Night Service on December 31, 2025, as part of the clergyman’s declarations for the year 2026.

According to Prophet Uche, the revelation came from what he described as a “spiritual court” encounter.

“In the spiritual court, where heaven met, our father John Dramani Mahama must rule Ghana for eight years and not four years. He has another term to rule in the highest office of Ghana,” the prophet told his congregation.

He added that the decision would not be optional, insisting that circumstances would “force” the president to contest for another term after his current tenure ends.