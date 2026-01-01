Will the Jewish God Choose Special Pagan Roman Day to Honour Himself?

It is a common knowledge that the current twelve-month calendar -- the Gregorian calendar, traces its origin to Pagan Rome. It is completely different from the Jewish Calendar that is traced to the bible.

Per the Jewish Calendar, the first month is Tishrei. This month falls around September or October in the Gregorian or Roman Calendar. In fact, Tishrei typically starts in late September and can extend into October, depending on the year. Elul, the last month of the Jewish Calendar, also falls around August and September.

Indeed, if today's Christians and their self acclaimed prophets are serving the Jewish God, whom Jesus, the originator of their religion, served, they would observe Elul, which falls around August and September as the last month of the year. In other words, if God would speak to His children on the last month of the year as these prophets want us to believe, He would do so around August and September and not December.

This biblical fact and other factors like the fruits of these prophets raise doubts on the prophecies they give on 31st December every year. This article seeks to delve into some of these prophecies, looking at their relationship with the interest of the prophets and other factors.

Just as they have always done, some of the prophets again prophesied on 31st night. A critical assessment of some of the prophecies that came from Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah of Glorious Word Power International Ministries and Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel vis-avi their interests raises eyebrows.

To the people and organisations they love, they gave positive prophecies on them and to those they hate, negative prophecies. Typical example is Rev Owusu Bempah on the New Patriotic Party. Few days to the 31st night, this man was seen warning Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa in a video, that if she did not desist from attacking him, he would go after Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Then, on 31st December night, he prophesied that the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be bloody unless they pray to avert it.

In the case of President John Dramani Mahama, the Christian religious leader said there will be an attempted coup d'état on the President but it will fail. He even went ahead to say they would pray against it but for the bloody NPP presidential primaries, he did not assure them of his prayer. A prophet without love?

It is also a common knowledge that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has soft spot for President John Mahama and the NDC. So, it is not surprising to hear him prophesy economic growth and progress of the nation under his darling President. After publicly declaring that he would not sit down for Dr. Bawumia to become President, he went on to prophesy that the same person will win the NPP presidential primaries to contest his party, the NDC.

In conclusion, I leave these self acclaimed prophets with Exodus 20 vs 7 which reads, "Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain."

The author is an Information Officer with the Information Services Department (ISD), an independent political observer, a columnist with Modern Ghana, an esteemed online news portal, and a regular contributor to News Commentary, a current affairs programme by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).