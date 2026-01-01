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The Miracle of Jindo: Where the Sea Splits in Two

Feature Article The Miracle of Jindo: Where the Sea Splits in Two
THU, 01 JAN 2026

In Jindo, South Korea, the sea parts twice a year, unveiling a rare land bridge known as the “Miracle of Moses.” For one hour, waves retreat to reveal a path that draws over a million visitors, blending ancient legend with natural wonder in one of Asia’s most breathtaking spectacles.

In the southern reaches of South Korea lies Jindo County, home to a population of roughly 30,000 residents, many of whom are fishermen, farmers, and artisans rooted in centuries-old traditions. But twice a year, this quiet coastal region transforms into a global spectacle when the sea parts between Jindo and Modo islands, revealing a 2.8 km-long land bridge that remains exposed for just one hour.

The Legend Behind the Sea Parting
Locals tell the story of an elderly woman named Bbyong, who was separated from her family on Modo Island due to tiger attacks. She prayed fervently for a safe passage, and the sea miraculously parted, allowing her to reunite with her loved ones. This tale of divine intervention and reunion gave rise to the Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival, blending folklore with natural wonder.

How It Happens: Tidal Harmonics
Scientifically, the phenomenon is explained by tidal harmonics—a rare alignment of lunar and solar gravitational forces that causes the sea to recede dramatically. The seabed’s unique topography, combined with predictable tidal cycles, creates a 40-meter-wide path that connects the two islands. Though tides shift daily, this particular alignment occurs only twice a year, typically in spring and summer, and lasts for about 60 minutes.

Festival and Tourism Magnet
The event has evolved into a full-blown cultural festival, attracting over a million visitors annually, including international tourists from China, Japan, Europe, and the Americas. Visitors don traditional hanbok, wave colorful flags, and walk the sea road while enjoying:

  • Live folk performances and shamanistic rituals
  • Seafood markets and local crafts
  • Parades, music, and dance celebrating Jindo’s heritage

Jindo County has even patented the festival, branding it as a global tourism asset.

A Story to Inspire Travel
Imagine standing on the edge of the sea, watching the water pull back like a curtain to reveal a golden path shimmering under the sun. You join thousands of others—families, pilgrims, photographers—walking between two islands as waves gently lap beside you. The air is filled with music, laughter, and the scent of grilled shellfish. For one hour, you’re part of something ancient, magical, and fleeting.

This is not just a trip. It’s a pilgrimage into nature’s mystery, a celebration of hope, and a chance to witness a living legend.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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