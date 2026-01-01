Constitutional Reform is the Missing Pillar in Ghana’s Democratic Reset

Across Africa, Europe, and the United States, one lesson is unmistakable: political parties lose legitimacy when they drift away from their grassroots. Deepening Ghana’s democracy will therefore require more than winning elections. It demands constitutional safeguards, internal accountability, and a renewed commitment to inclusion.

People join political parties to advance a shared vision—strengthening democracy, safeguarding national stability, and improving governance. It is this collective purpose that inspires members to invest their time, resources, and energy, often at significant personal sacrifice.

Yet a growing perception threatens this foundation: that political appointments and access to power are reserved for a small elite, often concentrated within narrow geographic or social networks. Such practices erode internal party democracy, weaken trust, and alienate the very supporters who sustain political mobilisation.

If it is deemed unreasonable for grassroots members to expect recognition and opportunity within a government they helped bring to power. It is equally untenable for party leadership to demand their loyalty when in opposition. Mobilisation cannot be transactional—activated only during election cycles. People did not labour so that others might benefit solely from proximity to power. Promises were made, sacrifices were encouraged, and contributions were sought. It is time these commitments are honoured in practice.

This challenge is not unique to Ghana. In established democracies, governments have suﬀered electoral setbacks when citizens concluded that ruling parties no longer governed in the collective interest.

In the United Kingdom, the Labour government under Gordon Brown lost public confidence following the global financial crisis. In contrast, successive Conservative governments later faced reputational damage from leadership failures and governance scandals. In France, François Hollande’s presidency was marked by declining trust and voter apathy. In Germany, even within a stable political culture, confidence waned when governing coalitions appeared technocratic or disconnected from grassroots concerns. In the United States, the Biden administration experienced declining enthusiasm among core supporters—demonstrating that policy outcomes alone cannot substitute for trust, inclusion, and accountability.

The pattern is consistent: when governments are perceived as serving narrow interests rather than the public good, credibility collapses and democratic participation declines.

The Case for Constitutional Safeguards in Ghana

If Ghana is to protect and deepen its democracy, robust safeguards must be embedded within its constitutional and party structures—moving beyond rhetoric to enforce accountability, inclusiveness, and internal democracy.

Both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must place grassroots members at the centre of governance if they are serious about democratic consolidation. Accountability cannot be selective; it must be fair, transparent, and consistently applied.

There are instructive lessons from South Africa. The African National Congress (ANC), despite its imperfections, has demonstrated that no individual is above the party. In 2008, the ANC recalled President Thabo Mbeki after internal processes deemed his continued leadership untenable.

Similarly, mounting ethical concerns led to the recall of President Jacob Zuma in 2018. These actions—contested though they were—reinforced a crucial democratic principle: leadership authority is conditional, not absolute.

Comparable mechanisms exist in other mature democracies. In the United Kingdom, political parties have repeatedly removed sitting leaders and prime ministers when confidence was lost—from Margaret Thatcher to Theresa May and Boris Johnson. In Australia, formal “spill” procedures have enabled governing parties to replace prime ministers, including Kevin Rudd, Julia Gillard, Tony Abbott, and Malcolm Turnbull. Though disruptive, these processes aﬃrm a central democratic norm: leadership exists by consent, not entitlement.

The Dangers of Failing to Reset

A failure to reset carries profound risks. When grassroots members feel unheard, excluded, or taken for granted, the entire political pyramid becomes unstable. Social ascension—where a small group rises rapidly while the majority remains stagnant—creates resentment, fractures loyalty, and fuels disillusionment. History shows that when the base of a political movement withdraws its support, the structure above it collapses.

Ghana’s youth, in particular, are signalling a desire for something new—leadership that is credible, inclusive, and forward‑looking. They want assurance that their future will not be determined by old political habits or closed networks. A generation that feels locked out of opportunity will not remain silent indefinitely. Their aspirations, frustrations, and energy will shape the next phase of Ghana’s political evolution, whether parties prepare for it or not.

Ignoring these signals is not merely a political miscalculation; it is a democratic risk.

Ghana’s Reset Agenda Must Begin with Party Reform

Ghana’s current national discourse rightly emphasises a reset agenda—rebuilding trust in governance, restoring economic confidence, and strengthening state institutions. But a genuine reset cannot be achieved through government policy alone. It must begin at the source of political power: the political parties themselves.

Parties are the gatekeepers of leadership, the vehicles through which public authority is acquired, and the primary link between citizens and the state. If parties remain unreformed, any national reset will be superficial and short‑lived.

Resetting Ghana requires parties to examine their internal cultures—how candidates are selected, how appointments are distributed, how discipline is enforced, and how grassroots members are valued beyond campaign seasons. Without internal democracy, transparency, and fairness, governance reform at the national level will remain incomplete.

If Ghana is to realise the full promise of its democracy, both major political parties must undertake meaningful constitutional reforms—strengthening checks and balances, protecting grassroots participation, and ensuring that public oﬃce is genuinely accountable to the people. A reset that excludes party reform risks reproducing the very failures it seeks to correct.

As former President Jerry John Rawlings once observed, “It should be diﬃcult for the devil to commit crime in oﬃce.” This captures the essence of democratic accountability: systems must be designed so that corruption, abuse of power, and impunity are structurally diﬃcult—not merely discouraged.

The prevailing practice of appointing a narrow group of individuals—often drawn from limited regions or political networks—to govern a diverse nation is unsustainable. It entrenches exclusion, weakens accountability, and alienates the majority from the governance process. A democracy that empowers the few while marginalising the many cannot endure.

Conclusion

For Ghana’s democracy to inspire confidence, remain stable, and deliver good governance, it must be rooted in inclusion, equity, accountability, and constitutional safeguards that place the people—especially grassroots party members and the rising generation—at the heart of national leadership. Democracy begins with the people, and it must end with the people.

By Kenneth Johnson

President, Proforum UK & Ireland, Email: [email protected]