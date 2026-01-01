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Unemployed man on GHC100,000 bail for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl at Jema

  Thu, 01 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment Unemployed man on GHC100,000 bail for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl at Jema
THU, 01 JAN 2026

A 23-year-old unemployed man who allegedly defiled a nine-year old girl at Jema in the Kintampo South District of the Bono East Region has been granted GHC100,000 police enquiry bail with a surety.

Inspector David Akologo, the Police Investigator at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Jema Police Station confirmed that the incident happened November 4, 2025, saying the police had prepared and were yet to forward the docket to the Attorney General for advice.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Insp Akologo said the suspect had since denied the crime, saying the police were yet to receive the outcome of a medical report from the victim.

He explained that the victim's grandmother “attempted to shield the suspect” after committing the act. However, a misunderstanding ensued between them, when, in the course of that grandmother mentioned the act.

Insp Akologo said the victim's father heard about it and subsequently reported the incident where the police arrested and detained the suspect accordingly.

GNA

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