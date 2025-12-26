Unity The Only Gateway To Success In 2028



Michael Kessey (Akissiway)

0244548693/ 0593877861



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is at a crossroads, and unity is the only weapon that can propel and push the party forward to achieve its ultimate goal that is reclaiming power come 2028 general elections. The NPP which is the largest and strongest opposition party in Ghana is gearing up for its presidential primaries scheduled for 31st day of January, 2026. The NPP is blessed to have five credible and accomplished aspirants vying for the vacant position in the party. Let’s reflect on what the Psalmist said, ‘‘Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.’’ As the party prepares for the 2028 general elections, it’s crucial for the aspirants and their supporters to hearken to the words of the Psalmist and be ready to put aside their difference and work towards a common goal that is wrestle power from the ruling party.

The party’s recent electoral defeat suffered in the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a wake-up call and as such it is imperative for the party to reconnect with its grassroots by refining its message and present a bold and credible alternative to the current administration. It’s rather unfortunate and pathetic the contest for the party’s presidential candidate in 2028 has generated internal tensions and divisions in the party to the extent that majority of the party’s grassroots are scared the party will fall into a ditch to a point of no return. It is worrisome looking at the way and manner some aspirants and their supporters go about their campaign with needless attacks, insults, and unfounded allegations which has no head or tail on other aspirants. It is about time all aspirants and their supporters placed party unity above their personal ambitions because no individual can win an election alone without a collective effort.

The decision by the party leadership to hold early presidential primaries is highly commendable and it will go a long way to help the party resolve internal differences, rebuild trust and present a united front come 2028 general elections. Unity is the only strong weapon that can move the party forward to the promise land. Building a winning team is paramount and every member of this great party must make unity his/ her banner. Undoubtedly, all the five aspirants have shown commitment to the party’s success and it is up to the delegates to choose wisely a candidate who can unite the party and win the hearts of the Ghanaian electorate. The NPP’s mission is to unite citizens in pursuit of freedom, justice, and protection of human rights through true democracy.

The vision of our great party is to create a stable, peaceful and democratic nation dedicated to promoting welfare, freedom and prosperity for all and sundry. To achieve our ultimate goal in our great party must prioritize unity, discipline, and focus. The aspirants must work together, and the delegates must choose a candidate who embodies these values. The NPP have done it before and I strongly believe with unity and discipline, and focus we can come back to the reins of government come 2028 and put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians who have regretted ever voting for a change that has deepened their woes from bad to worse all because of the resetting agenda by the NDC which on paper sounds good, but in reality has turned to be a scam.

The party must reconnect with its base and understand the concerns of Ghanaians. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) must refine the party’s message and also present a clear, compelling vision for Ghana’s future. The NPP must present a bold, credible alternative to the current administration and offer solutions to Ghana’s pressing issues such as economic instability, inflation, unemployment, and illegal mining (galamsey) which has eaten deep into the fabrics of our society like a cankerworm. The party must also work hard to regain the trust of the good people of Ghana and demonstrate its commitment to their welfare.

Dr. Mahamud Bawumia the former Vice President has a lot of experience in economic management and his campaign focuses on economic growth, job creation, and industrialization. Kennedy Ohene Ayapong is known for his action-driven leadership and commitment to empowering individuals and communities. Kennedy’s campaign focuses on job creation, economic empowerment and national security. Dr. Bryan Acheampong the former Agricultural minister with a focus on agricultural development also emphasizes the importance of agriculture in driving Ghana’s economy. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum the former education minister with a focus on education reform prioritizes education and skills development. Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong the former General Secretary with experience in party organization carries a message that emphasizes the essence of party unity and grassroots mobilization.

NPP delegates must be cautious in choosing who leads the party in 2028 general elections because their choice will determine the future of our party and the nation as a whole and for that matter it is imperative to make the right choice that will be appealing to all manner of persons irrespective of their religious, ethnic and social lines. The NPP’s journey to 2028 starts now. The party must unite, refocus, and reconnect with the good people of Ghana. NPP delegates must choose the right candidate who will be a unifier that will be ready to embrace all his competitors for the party to go into the 2028 general elections with a united front that will enable the party regain power to lead Ghana once again.

Unity is the only gateway to success in 2028. The party members must reflect on what the scripture says in Luke 11 verse 21 that says ‘‘When a strong man, fully armed, guards his house, his possessions are safe and secured.’’ The New Patriotic can be a formidable force only when it is united and not divided and for that matter the party must put aside its differences and work towards a common goal. The aspirants and their followers must demonstrate their commitment to unity, discipline, and focus. The delegates should guard against monetization and choose a candidate who is competent, visionary, humble, quicker to hear and slower to talk. Ghana’s future is at stake and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) must rise to the challenge. Kuukrudu, Kuukrudu, Inshah Allah NPP will bounce back. Long live NPP.