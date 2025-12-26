Cape Coast Silenced – December festivities go missing

As the December 2025 festive season hits its peak, Ghana pulses with the electric buzz of "Detty December" and "December in GH." The nation's capital, Accra, and major cities like Koforidua, Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi are bubbling with a series of entertainment programmes.

But strangely, can you imagine, the ancient capital of Ghana, the historic city, the academic city and the capital of the Central Region acclaimed the heartbeat of tourism is without any star programme.

Cape Coast fades into a pale shadow of itself, eerily quiet and devoid of spark. No festive lights twinkle along the waterfront, no markets bustle with holiday cheer, no communal events pull people together.

The emptiness has forced many residents to flee—packing up for Accra, Kumasi, or other regions where the yuletide buzz actually thrives. Families load cars with hampers, chasing the joy that's mysteriously absent in Cape Coast.

Absent brisk night life

Even the brisk nightlife along Cape Coast's beaches—from Lush and Asaasepa, through Da Breeze, Hutchland, Heritage, to Shipyard—feels like a ghost town during this season.

These spots, usually alive with thumping Afrobeats, laughter spilling into the waves, and bonfires dotting the sand, now sit half-empty under dim lights.

Sure, the middle class still trickles in, claiming tables with craft beers and grilled fish, but the usual sea of flamboyant cars—gleaming Range Rovers, customized Mercedes, and flashy SUVs parked curb-to-curb—vanishes.

No VIP ropes straining against crowds, no influencers snapping selfies amid the revelry. It's a subdued takeover, polite but lifeless.This contrast leaves me grappling with mind-boggling questions.

Lingering questions

This is unbelievable, but trust me, that is the disturbing situation. Where are the thousands of tourists visiting and staying this December, and what are they doing? Cape Coast holds the heart of these tourists—so why aren't they there and how are they surviving without their hearts.

Why does Cape Coast hibernate outside festival season? Is the magic tied only to Afahye's cultural mandate, or have we failed to cultivate year-round appeal? And the big one: Is Cape Coast just a transit city? Do workers from surrounding regions and communities—those daily commuters fueling the daytime hustle—prop it up, only for the place to revert to a grave of solemness when they head home for holidays? If the influx dries up, does the soul of Oguaa evaporate, leaving behind empty streets and unanswered echoes?

Entertainment or historical relics

Sitting on the hills of Second Ridge in Cape Coast peeping through the city, I'm tempted to believe that December tourism in Ghana seems less about history and more about entertainment.

Having visited major entertainment hubs in Cape Coast like the Stadium Party Field, Semirit hotel, Chapel Square and Vicky's Events Centre, the least said about the emptiness of Cape Coast interms of entertainment, the butter. Obviously, the once vibrant city, now feels like a pale shadow of itself, its entertainment life gasping for air.

"Sleeping" Cape Coast

Being saddened by the turn of events, I'm tempted to buy into the misconception that Cape Coast simply "goes to sleep" when schools vacate.

Yes, Cape Coast simply 'goes to sleep' when schools vacate". The vivid metaphor describes how the city—turns unusually quiet and inactive during school holidays, especially December's long break (late November to early January). "Vacate" means students leave for holidays, pulling the plug on the area's usual energy. Instead of buzzing, Cape Coast feels dormant, like a town hitting pause.

The University of Cape Coast alone has over 65,000 students) excluding the over 100,000 students/staff in pre-tertiary schools fuel markets, eateries, hostels, and transport.

When schools vacate, 80-90 percent of students scatter to hometowns (Accra, Kumasi, abroad), slashing foot traffic—vendors lose 50-70 percent sales, trotro stations empty.

Heritage sites (Cape Coast Castle, Elmina, Kakum) attract 500K visitors yearly but peak with school groups (40 percent of visits); holidays such as December celebrations divert crowds particularly diasporan community to Detty December entertainment.

Shops closing after 6:30 pm

Cape Coast's occasional emptiness bites hard: after 6:30 PM, the city flatlines. Small shops, roadside table-top vendors, and even big players like Melcom, Africa Mall, and the new Red Star Mall all shutter their doors by that hour.

Renowned for its serene, peaceful charm, Cape Coast's streets empty out as if under an unspoken curfew—nearly every business syncing up to close in eerie unison. One can't help but wonder: in a city built for lingering evenings, why the mass exodus at dusk?

Life returns during Fetu Afahye

I can't wrap my head around it—how Cape Coast seems to burst into life during the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival.

Every year, the city transforms into a throbbing heartbeat of colour, sound, and energy. Streets overflow with processions of chiefs in glittering kente, drummers pounding relentless rhythms, and dancers swirling in synchronized frenzy. The air thickens with the scent of grilled tilapia, roasted plantains, and palm wine flowing from makeshift bars.

Throngs of locals and tourists pack every corner—patronage skyrockets as vendors hawk souvenirs, food stalls multiply, and performances light up the night from Central Market to Elmina Castle. It's electric, a true celebration of Oguaa spirit that draws thousands and keeps the city pulsing for days.

Way Forward

Cape Coast can transform its "quiet fade" during Detty December by diversifying entertainment offerings year-round, decoupling its vibrancy from school calendars and single events like Fetu Afahye.

First, local authorities and businesses should launch a coordinated "Cape Coast Nights" campaign, featuring pop-up markets, live music at beaches like Lush and Asaasepa, and themed night tours of historical sites such as Cape Coast Castle with storytelling under the stars.

Partnering with influencers and diaspora networks via social media promotions could draw the missing tourists and flamboyant crowds, filling nightlife spots with Afrobeats events and VIP experiences. This builds on the city's historical heartbeat, blending heritage with modern buzz to compete with Accra's energy, ensuring revenue streams don't evaporate when students vacate.

Boosting Evening Economy and Retention

To combat the 6:30 PM shutdown and resident exodus, extend business hours through incentives and infrastructure upgrades that foster safe, appealing nightlife. Introduce municipal policies like tax breaks for shops and malls (e.g., Melcom, Red Star) staying open until 10 PM, coupled with improved street lighting, security patrols, and pedestrian-friendly waterfront zones.

Community-led events, such as family-friendly holiday fairs with grilled fish, craft beers, and bonfires, would retain locals and attract families chasing yuletide cheer. Tying this to the university's 65,000+ students by offering off-season student discounts or alumni reunions sustains foot traffic, turning Cape Coast from a "transit city" into a lingering destination where commuters stay for evening vibrancy.

Sustainable Year-Round Appeal

Cape Coast should cultivate enduring appeal by investing in hybrid tourism that marries history with entertainment, answering why Cape Coast "hibernates" outside festivals. Develop packages combining Kakum canopy walks, Elmina Castle visits, and beach parties, marketed globally through Ghana Tourism Authority collaborations targeting the 500K annual heritage visitors.

Track progress with data on visitor numbers and sales dips, adjusting via annual festivals that seed ongoing events. This holistic strategy revives the Oguaa spirit daily, preventing the post-Afahye "grave of solemness" and positioning Cape Coast as Ghana's true tourism heart, pulsing beyond December's Detty buzz.