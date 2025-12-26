Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and New Years to all readers—believers and nonbelievers alike. Truth does not require belief to remain true. “I the Lord do not change” (Malachi 3:6). Reality does not bend to opinion, culture, or comfort. It stands, whether acknowledged or ignored.

Long before Bethlehem. Long before angels sang. Long before shepherds watched their flocks by night. Before Mary’s “yes,” before Joseph’s obedience, before the star, before the manger—Christmas was announced. Not to humanity. Not to prophets. Not to angels. The first proclamation of Christ’s coming was spoken to Satan himself.

In Genesis chapter 3, humanity has just fallen. Eden is fractured. Trust is broken. Authority is challenged. The serpent—Satan—has succeeded in deception, or so he believes. Humanity has disobeyed God, dominion appears compromised, and the enemy assumes victory. Yet in that very moment of apparent defeat, God speaks a sentence that quietly reshapes all of history: “And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel” (Genesis 3:15, KJV).

Theologians call this verse the Protoevangelium—the first gospel. It is the earliest announcement of redemption, the first prophecy of Christ, and symbolically, the first time Christmas was ever told. This was not poetic language or divine consolation. It was a declaration of war and a promise of victory.

What is often overlooked is who God was speaking to. This declaration was not directed to Adam. It was not spoken to Eve. It was not addressed to angels or humanity. It was spoken to the serpent. God revealed His redemptive plan first to the prince of this world (John 12:31). Before the devil could consolidate stolen authority, God placed him on notice: your reign has an expiration date.

The late Dr. Myles Munroe taught a powerful truth rooted in this moment: the first revelation of Jesus Christ was spoken by God directly to Satan. According to Dr. Munroe, redemption was not God’s reaction—it was His plan. Salvation was announced immediately, not centuries later. The Kingdom agenda never changed. God never abandoned His original purpose for humanity.

And Satan has always known his defeat was coming. Dr. Munroe summarized it succinctly and boldly: “The devil heard about Christmas before anyone else.”

In one sentence, God revealed everything Satan needed to know—and everything he feared. A Seed would come through a woman. Not a man’s seed, hinting at a miraculous birth later confirmed in prophecy: “Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son” (Isaiah 7:14). That Seed would be wounded—“you shall bruise His heel”—fulfilled at the Cross where Christ suffered and died (Isaiah 53:5; John 19). Yet Satan would be crushed—“He shall bruise your head”—a fatal blow to authority and dominion, publicly stripped away (Colossians 2:15; Hebrews 2:14). From that moment forward, Satan understood something terrifying: history was now moving toward his defeat.

This understanding explains the violent and desperate actions that follow throughout Scripture. Pharaoh orders the killing of Hebrew baby boys (Exodus 1). Herod slaughters children in Bethlehem (Matthew 2). Satan tempts Jesus in the wilderness, offering shortcuts to power (Matthew 4). These were not random acts of cruelty or coincidence. They were panicked responses to a promised Seed. The enemy knew the prophecy, but not the timetable, and fear drives reckless behavior.

Christmas, therefore, did not begin in Matthew. It did not start with Mary. It did not begin with Joseph. It did not originate in a manger. Christmas began in Genesis 3—when God declared that evil would not have the final word. “When the fullness of time had come, God sent forth His Son” (Galatians 4:4). The manger was fulfillment. The Cross was confrontation. The Resurrection was confirmation.

God’s purpose never shifted. Humanity fell, but Heaven did not panic. “Known unto God are all His works from the beginning of the world” (Acts 15:18). Scripture further reminds us that Christ was not an afterthought: “the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8). Redemption was not improvised; it was predetermined.

Christmas proves that God prepared a way back before we ever realized we were lost. This was the promise that predated the manger. It tells us that hope is older than despair, that grace predates guilt, and that light was already moving before darkness thought it had won. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it” (John 1:5).

The bottom line is this: Christmas was not a surprise to Heaven. It was not a mystery to Hell. And it was not an afterthought in human history. The coming of Christ was announced in Genesis, heard first by the devil, and fulfilled in Bethlehem. From the garden to the grave to glory, the message has remained unchanged.

Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays. May this truth remind us all—believers and nonbelievers—that history is not random, redemption was intentional, and hope was declared from the very beginning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Edmond W. Davis is an American social historian, international speaker, and Amazon #1 author. He is a globally recognized authority on the Tuskegee Airmen. He serves as Founder and Executive Director of America’s only National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest, based in Little Rock, Arkansas. A Philadelphia native and former homeless youth, Davis has dedicated his career to education, social impact, and the empowerment of underrepresented communities.