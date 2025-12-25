Muslim Perceptions of Christmas: Qurʾānic Teachings, Scholarly Views, and Extremist Interpretations



Christmas, celebrated by Christians to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, is viewed differently across Muslim communities. While Islam holds Jesus (Isa) in high esteem, it does not recognize Christmas as a religious festival. Muslim attitudes toward Christmas range from respectful coexistence to strict rejection, particularly among extremist groups. To understand these differences, it is essential to examine Qurʾānic teachings, mainstream Islamic scholarship, and how extremist ideologies diverge from them.

Jesus (Isa) and His Birth in the Qurʾān

Islam affirms the virgin birth of Jesus and honors him as one of the greatest prophets. The Qurʾān states:

“She said, ‘How can I have a son when no man has touched me?’ He said, ‘Thus it will be. Allah creates what He wills.’”

(Qurʾān 3:47)

Another passage describes the birth of Jesus in detail:

“So she conceived him, and she withdrew with him to a remote place… Then she brought him to her people, carrying him.”

(Qurʾān 19:22–27)

These verses show that Islam not only acknowledges the birth of Jesus but presents it as a miracle by God’s will. However, the Qurʾān firmly rejects the belief that Jesus is divine:

“The Messiah, son of Mary, was no more than a messenger.”

(Qurʾān 5:75)

This theological distinction explains why Muslims do not celebrate Christmas as a religious event.

Mainstream Scholarly Opinions on Christmas

Most Muslim scholars differentiate between religious participation and social interaction. While they generally prohibit participating in Christian worship, many permit expressing goodwill toward Christians during Christmas.

The Qurʾān encourages kindness and peaceful relations with people of other faiths:

“Allah does not forbid you from being kind and just toward those who do not fight you because of religion.”

(Qurʾān 60:8)

Based on this principle, contemporary scholars such as Yusuf al-Qaradawi and others have stated that wishing Christians well on Christmas is permissible if it is understood as social courtesy, not theological agreement.

Similarly, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah emphasizes coexistence and mutual respect in pluralistic societies.

Many scholars also cite:

“Say, ‘We believe in Allah and what has been revealed to us and what was revealed to Abraham, Moses, and Jesus.’”

(Qurʾān 2:136)

This verse highlights Islam’s recognition of Jesus within a shared prophetic tradition, supporting respectful engagement with Christians.

Extremist Views on Christmas

Extremist groups adopt a rigid and exclusionary interpretation of Islam. They often argue that any acknowledgment of Christmas such as greetings or decorations is forbidden. These groups emphasize concepts like tašabbuh (imitation of non-Muslims) without considering broader Qurʾānic principles of justice and mercy.

In extremist ideology:

Christmas is portrayed as a threat to Islamic identity.

Interfaith goodwill is labeled as religious compromise.

Western culture and Christianity are often conflated as enemies.

Some extremist rhetoric has even justified hostility or violence during Christmas seasons. Such interpretations are widely condemned by mainstream Islamic scholars, who stress that Islam strictly forbids violence against civilians:

“Whoever kills a soul… it is as if he had slain mankind entirely.”

(Qurʾān 5:32)

Can Muslims Cherish the Birth of Christ with Christians?

Many scholars agree that Muslims may:

Acknowledge Jesus as a prophet

Express goodwill and kindness to Christians

Participate in cultural or social gatherings without religious rituals

Islamic law is intention-based, as reflected in the famous prophetic saying:

“Actions are judged by intentions.” (Hadith)

Thus, sharing joy or goodwill with Christian neighbors does not equate to accepting Christian theology.

Conclusion

Islam presents Jesus as a revered prophet and affirms his miraculous birth, while rejecting his divinity. Extremist opposition to Christmas arises from narrow interpretations that ignore Qurʾānic teachings on mercy, justice, and coexistence. In contrast, mainstream Islamic scholarship supports respectful engagement and peaceful relations with Christians. For many Muslims, showing goodwill during Christmas is not a betrayal of faith, but a reflection of Islam’s ethical values and commitment to harmony among different communities.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880