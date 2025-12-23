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Constitution review: Lowering presidential age limit to 30 outrageous — Hassan Ayariga

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga
TUE, 23 DEC 2025
Founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga

Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has kicked against proposals to reduce Ghana’s presidential age requirement from 40 to 30 years.

The recommendation was contained in a report submitted by the Constitution Review Committee to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House on Monday, December 22.

The committee also proposed extending the presidential term from four to five years.

Explaining the proposal on Accra-based TV3, the committee’s chairman, Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, said the recommendation was informed by Ghana’s youthful population, with a significant number of citizens currently below the age of 35.

However, reacting on Accra-based Metro TV on Tuesday, Mr. Ayariga described the proposal as ill-advised.

He further argued that many people at age 30 may not have acquired the life and governance experience needed to lead the country.

“I mean, it’s outrageous. That is not the best way to go. You don’t put the country in the hands of young people who have not experienced life and governance,” he said.

He suggested that younger people should rather be groomed through public office before aspiring to the presidency.

“I think we should continue with the 40 years while we groom the 30s to be ministers, MPs and DCEs, so that by the time they get to 40, they would have gained enough experience to govern this country,” Mr. Ayariga noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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