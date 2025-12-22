Book donation boosts community library project at Nandom Bu

A grassroots initiative aimed at promoting reading and improving access to learning materials has received a significant boost at Nandom Bu in the Upper West Region, following a book donation exercise held on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Bu Primary School.

The initiative, dubbed The Library Project, was conceived by Doris Dery, a native of Nandom Bu currently based in Italy. Motivated by her passion for reading, she launched the project to establish a community library that will serve schoolchildren and residents of Nandom Bu and neighbouring communities. The goal is to make books readily accessible while nurturing a culture of reading, learning and intellectual growth, particularly among children.

The project took shape after Ms Dery mobilised support from friends and acquaintances, encouraging the donation of books from homes, shops and private libraries. Within a few months, the effort resulted in the collection of more than 500 books, made up of both new and gently used titles. To widen participation, collection centres were set up in different parts of the world, including Accra in Ghana, London in the United Kingdom and Rome in Italy.

Addressing pupils during the presentation ceremony, Ms Dery urged them to cultivate the habit of reading daily and challenge themselves to learn at least one new word each day. She reminded them that with books now within reach, they had no excuse not to take their studies seriously.

The books were officially received by the Head Teacher of Bu Primary School, Madam Ernestima Aleser, together with members of staff. The collection has been catalogued and stored in the Kindergarten block, which has been designated as a temporary storage and borrowing point. This arrangement will allow both pupils and teachers to access the books easily while plans are made for a permanent community library in the future.

A senior staff member of the Nandom Ghana Education Service office, Albanu Dery, who volunteered to serve as a liaison person, played a key role in coordinating activities related to the project. He has pledged his continued support to ensure the initiative succeeds.

Speaking at the event, the School Improvement Support Officer, John Baptist Gyel ir, expressed deep appreciation to Ms Dery and her team for the gesture. He noted that the availability of reading materials would greatly enhance teaching and learning and motivate pupils to take their academic work more seriously.

In his closing remarks, the Head Teacher of Bu Junior High School, Belitaar Kenneth, assured stakeholders that the donated books would be put to good use. He also thanked Ms Dery for selecting Bu Primary and Bu Junior High School as beneficiaries of the project.

The Library Project is being hailed as a timely and impactful intervention that complements efforts to improve literacy and educational outcomes in rural communities. Stakeholders are optimistic that with sustained support, the initiative will grow into a fully established community library that will benefit generations to come.