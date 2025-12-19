Bribery and Corruption: An Offense of Both the Giver and the Taker

A Practice We Have Forgotten to Acknowledge in Ghana



Bribery and corruption remain major challenges to national development in Ghana. Although laws and public discussions often focus on corrupt officials who accept bribes, society frequently overlooks an important truth: corruption is a shared offense. Both the person who gives a bribe and the one who receives it are corrupt. Unfortunately, this reality is one we have largely forgotten or chosen not to acknowledge in practice.

Bribery occurs when money, gifts, favors, or any form of benefit is offered or accepted in order to influence a decision or action that should be carried out lawfully and fairly. Corruption, more broadly, is the abuse of entrusted power for personal gain. In Ghana, bribery has gradually become normalized in everyday life from public offices and law enforcement to business transactions and service delivery. Many people condemn officials who take bribes but excuse or even justify those who give them, forgetting that corruption cannot survive without both parties.

The giver of a bribe plays a critical role in sustaining corruption. In Ghanaian society, it is common to hear phrases such as “it is normal,” “that is how things work,” or “if you don’t give something, nothing will move.” These attitudes have made bribery seem like a necessary tool rather than a crime. Whether a bribe is given to speed up a process, avoid punishment, secure a contract, or gain unfair advantage, the giver knowingly participates in wrongdoing. By offering bribes, citizens weaken the moral foundation of the nation and encourage officials to continue corrupt practices.

At the same time, the taker of a bribe commits a serious betrayal of trust. Many bribe takers in Ghana are public officials entrusted with authority to serve all citizens equally. When such individuals accept bribes, they place personal gain above public duty. This leads to unfair treatment, poor service delivery, and loss of confidence in public institutions. Qualified and honest individuals are often sidelined, while those willing to pay gain undeserved benefits. The result is inefficiency, injustice, and public frustration.

Ghana has laws that clearly criminalize bribery and corruption, holding both the giver and the taker legally responsible. Institutions such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) exist to fight corruption. However, enforcement remains weak, and social attitudes continue to undermine these efforts. Too often, bribe givers see themselves as victims rather than accomplices, while society sympathizes with them instead of holding them accountable.

The consequences of corruption in Ghana are far-reaching. Public resources are wasted, development projects are poorly executed, and trust in leadership declines. Corruption deepens inequality by favoring those who can afford to pay bribes while disadvantaging the poor and honest. Over time, this weakens national unity and slows economic progress.

To combat corruption effectively, Ghana must confront an uncomfortable truth: giving a bribe is just as corrupt as taking one. Citizens must change their mindset, refuse to give bribes, and report corrupt practices. Education on ethics and civic responsibility should be strengthened, and leaders must lead by example. Only when both sides of corruption are openly condemned and punished can meaningful progress be made.

In conclusion, bribery and corruption are not one-sided crimes. In Ghana, the failure to acknowledge the guilt of both the giver and the taker has allowed corruption to persist. Recognizing shared responsibility is the first step toward building a more just, transparent, and accountable society.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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