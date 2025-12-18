MacKenziGiving: The New Age of Trust Philanthropy

History does not always announce itself with fireworks. Sometimes it arrives quietly—by wire transfer, unrestricted grant, and moral clarity in a system long addicted to delay. We are living in such a moment. I call it the age of MacKenziGiving—a global philanthropic shift defined not merely by who gives, but how, why, and to whom.

Scripture reminds us, “To whom much is given, much will be required” (Luke 12:48). MacKenzie Scott appears to have taken that command seriously—far more seriously than many institutions built in God’s name.

Since her divorce was finalized in 2019, Scott has transformed modern philanthropy at a pace and scale unprecedented in American—and arguably global—history. In roughly the last 2,000 days, she has given away more wealth, more quickly, and with fewer restrictions than any individual philanthropist in recorded modern history, a reality documented by The New York Times and The Chronicle of Philanthropy. By conservative estimates, Scott has distributed more money in this short span than America’s ten wealthiest men have collectively given over the last 150 years, when measured by direct, unrestricted, personally driven giving rather than deferred foundations or legacy endowments.

That fact alone demands historical attention. But the deeper significance of MacKenziGiving lies not in totals—it lies in truth.

From “Trust-Based” to Truth-Giving

MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy is often described as trust-based. That description is accurate—but incomplete. What Scott practices is better defined as truth-giving.

Truth-giving recognizes what American philanthropy has long avoided admitting: that many institutions—HBCUs, Tribal Colleges, rural nonprofits, women-led organizations, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, and community health systems—were not underfunded because they failed, but because they were systemically, intentionally marginalized, ignored, and avoided.

Or, as I have previously defined it: MIA—Marginalized, Ignored, and Avoided—a form of financial benign neglect.

Scripture speaks directly to this moral failure: “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees” (Isaiah 10:1). Scott’s giving does not pretend those decrees never existed—it corrects their outcomes.

According to EURweb’s reporting on MacKenzie Scott’s HBCU donations, MacKenziGiving is defined as “a series of planned, behind-the-spotlight—no media tours, unrestricted, unprecedented funding amounts given to systemically marginalized institutions serving the underserved.” This reporting is corroborated by coverage from Inside Higher Ed and NBC News, which detail how her unrestricted gifts have reshaped higher education funding norms.

Scott does not demand naming rights. She does not require institutions to perform poverty. She does not extract gratitude as collateral. She gives quietly, rapidly, and with clarity—because truth does not need spectacle.

Jesus himself warned against performative generosity: “When you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets… then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you” (Matthew 6:2–4).

Setting the Bar Where God Set It

Since 2020, MacKenzie Scott has given more than $1.3 billion directly to HBCUs and over $12 billion globally, as outlined on her official giving updates and analyzed by CNN Business. The speed alone is disruptive. The structure is revolutionary.

Her model has reset expectations across the philanthropic world—creating what insiders now describe as healthy peer pressure among the ultra-wealthy. To understand why this matters, one must confront where global wealth actually resides.

The Top 10 Richest Americans (By Net Worth / Wealth Power)

According to Business Insider, U.S. wealth concentration remains dominated by the following individuals:

Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) Jeff Bezos (Amazon) Larry Ellison (Oracle) Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) Larry Page (Google) Sergey Brin (Google) Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) Steve Ballmer (Microsoft) Jensen Huang (NVIDIA) Michael Bloomberg (Bloomberg L.P.)

This list reinforces a critical reality: American tech wealth now defines global wealth concentration. Against this backdrop, Scott’s approach becomes even more consequential. She is not redistributing marginal capital—she is redistributing power.

Scripture is explicit: “Command those who are rich in this present world not to be arrogant… but to be rich in good deeds” (1 Timothy 6:17–18). Scott’s giving embodies that command—not rhetorically, but structurally.

Why This Model Makes Some Uncomfortable

MacKenziGiving has unsettled slower, donor-controlled philanthropic systems. Her approach implicitly critiques:

Foundations required by IRS law to distribute only 5% annually, while endowments grow tax-free

Donor-centric models that confuse oversight with superiority

Philanthropy that prioritizes legacy over liberation

Public criticism has been rare—but revealing. Elon Musk’s comments expressing discomfort with Scott’s philanthropy, reported by CNBC, reveal not concern for impact, but unease with moral autonomy.

Truth-giving removes the donor from the center of the story. “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21).

A Global Model Rooted in Obedience

While much attention has focused on HBCUs, the global implications of MacKenziGiving are profound. Scott’s approach is influencing philanthropic norms worldwide—encouraging speed, humility, and community-led decision-making across continents.

She has demonstrated what Scripture demands, but institutions resist: “To do righteousness and justice is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice” (Proverbs 21:3).

A Mount Rushmore of Stewardship

If philanthropy had a Mount Rushmore—carved not from ego but from ethical courage—MacKenzie Scott would already be etched into it.

Not because she is the wealthiest.

But because she treated wealth as temporary stewardship, not permanent entitlement.

“The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it” (Psalm 24:1).

History will not remember who protected their endowments.

It will remember who gave as if justice could not wait.

And in this defining chapter of modern philanthropy, MacKenzie Scott did exactly that.

About the Author

Edmond W. Davis is a social historian, educator, and nationally published opinion writer. His work focuses on institutional equity, African American history, wealth concentration, and the social responsibilities of power. He is widely recognized for his scholarship on HBCUs, public history, and transformational leadership. He is the founder of America’s onlyNational HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest experience.