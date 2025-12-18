Is the IMF Money Free—and Why Borrow Again When Ghana Is Already Deep in Debt?

Ghana has secured about US$380 million after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the fifth review under its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme. Government officials say the economy is stabilising—growth is improving, inflation is easing, reserves are rising, and confidence is returning.

Yet beneath the reassuring headlines lie contradictions that demand honest national reflection.

Is this IMF money free—or will it be paid back with interest?

Why borrow again when Ghana is already struggling with high debt levels?

And how does this align with claims of fiscal sovereignty?

First, Let Us Be Clear: IMF Money Is Not Free

IMF funding is not a grant. Even under concessional facilities such as the ECF, it is a loan that must be repaid—with interest. Repayment will come through future taxes, spending cuts, and fiscal restraint borne by ordinary citizens.

So, when Ghana receives US$380 million today, it is not receiving free support. It is adding to an already heavy debt burden.

Ghana’s Debt Reality: A Growing Concern

Ghana is already experiencing high debt distress, with a debt-to-GDP ratio that remains elevated, despite ongoing debt restructuring efforts. This reality raises a serious contradiction.

If Ghana is serious about fiscal sovereignty—the ability to manage public finances independently—why does it continue to rely on IMF loans?

Borrowing more money, even on concessional terms, while struggling with debt sustainability, sounds strange and calls for explanation.

The Lomé Contradiction: Fiscal Sovereignty in Words, Debt in Practice

This contradiction becomes even more striking when placed in recent political context.

President John Dramani Mahama was recently in Lomé for the African Union Conference on Fiscal Sovereignty, where African leaders openly discussed the dangers of excessive debt, external conditionalities, and the loss of policy independence caused by reliance on institutions such as the IMF and World Bank.

At that conference, Africa’s debt crisis was not denied—it was acknowledged as a major threat to development and sovereignty.

So, the question must be asked respectfully but firmly:

If Ghana’s political leadership understands the debt problem so clearly, why is Ghana still going back for loans that will increase that same debt?

One cannot speak passionately about fiscal sovereignty in Lomé while quietly deepening debt dependence at home without raising credibility concerns.

Africa’s Debt Problem Is Also a Measurement Problem

Africa’s deepening debt distress—including Ghana’s—has reignited scrutiny of conventional debt sustainability frameworks dominated by IMF and World Bank metrics.

These frameworks rely heavily on narrow indicators, particularly the debt-to-GDP ratio, while ignoring critical African realities such as:

Governance quality

Institutional capacity

Developmental needs

Political economy constraints

Structural dependence on raw commodities

By applying uniform standards to unequal contexts, these frameworks often push African countries into austerity without transformation, stabilisation without industrialisation, and discipline without productivity growth.

Borrowing to Stabilise, Not to Transform

IMF funds are mainly used for budget support, debt servicing, and reserve strengthening—not for building productive capacity.

So, Ghanaians must ask:

Is this US$380 million going to:

Pay old debts?

Plug budget holes?

Stabilise the cedi temporarily?

Or simply buy time until the next fiscal year?

If IMF loans are repeatedly used for short-term survival rather than long-term transformation, the cycle of dependency will continue.

Who Ultimately Pays?

IMF programmes come with conditions, and citizens feel them through:

Higher taxes and levies

Reduced subsidies

Increased utility tariffs

Tight public spending controls

Yet the public is rarely told clearly how much IMF borrowing will cost Ghana over time, or how it will prevent future returns to the same institutions.

This Is a Governance Issue, Not an IMF Conspiracy

The IMF does not force Ghana to overspend during election years.

It does not weaken domestic institutions.

It does not erode fiscal discipline.

The IMF steps in after governance failures occur.

Repeated IMF engagement reflects domestic political and institutional weaknesses, not external destiny.

Africa’s Struggle for Real Fiscal Sovereignty

Ghana’s situation reflects a wider African dilemma. Across the continent, leaders speak about sovereignty while economies remain structurally dependent on external finance.

Fiscal sovereignty cannot be achieved through speeches alone. It requires:

Political discipline beyond election cycles

Strong institutions that enforce fiscal rules

Productive economies that generate value, not debt

Leaders willing to make difficult decisions before crises occur

Conclusion: A Question That Will Not Go Away

So let us ask plainly:

Is IMF money free? No.

Will it be repaid with interest? Yes.

Is Ghana already highly indebted? Yes.

Does borrowing again align with fiscal sovereignty? That remains doubtful.

If Ghana’s leaders understand Africa’s debt trap well enough to discuss it in Lomé, then they owe Ghanaians a clear explanation for policies that deepen that same trap at home.

Until words and actions align, IMF approvals will continue to raise concern rather than confidence.