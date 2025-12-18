CSOs applaud government for revoking L.I. 2462

A coalition of civil society organisations has commended the Government and Parliament for revoking Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, which had allowed mining activities in Ghana’s forest reserves.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the coalition said the repeal would help protect forest reserves, including ecologically sensitive and biodiversity-rich areas that had been exposed to mining under the regulation.

“We commend the Government and Parliament for revoking L.I. 2462, a regulation that exposed our forest reserves, including ecologically sensitive and biodiversity-rich areas, to mining. This repeal is a major step toward safeguarding Ghana’s forests for present and future generations,” the coalition said.

The revocation followed parliamentary action initiated by the Acting Minister for Environment, Science and Technology and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, who on October 31 laid before Parliament a new Legislative Instrument seeking to annul L.I. 2462. The regulation was revoked after Parliament completed the constitutionally required 21 sitting days without objection.

L.I. 2462, introduced in 2022, had drawn criticism from environmental groups for weakening forest governance and contradicting existing forest protection policies. According to the coalition, before 2022 only about two per cent of gazetted production forest areas were open to mining, while 98 per cent remained protected.

Under L.I. 2462, approximately 89 per cent of forest reserves became exposed, with over 50 of the country’s 288 reserves coming under serious pressure. Amendments made to the regulation in 2025 did not fully address these concerns, leaving about 80 per cent of forest reserves at risk.

The coalition noted that L.I. 2462 conflicted with the Forest Development Master Plan (2016–2036), which seeks to phase out mining in forest reserves by 2036, and weakened Ghana’s alignment with international environmental agreements, including the Paris Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

“While the repeal of L.I. 2462 is a victory, forest reserves continue to face threats from illegal mining, poaching, and logging. Stronger enforcement and dedicated restoration efforts are urgently needed,” the coalition added.

The groups urged the Government to review existing mining laws to explicitly prohibit mining in forest reserves, develop a National Forest Protection Strategy, and strengthen the capacity of the Forestry Commission to address illegal activities.

They also called for the effective implementation of the “Tree for Life” programme and the restoration of degraded lands affected by mining.

The statement was signed by: Coalition Against Galamsey–Ghana, A Rocha Ghana, Kasa Initiative Ghana, Eco-Conscious Citizens, BRACE, Nature and Development Foundation, Wacam, Oxfam, the Christian Council of Ghana, ClientEarth, Civic Response, the Ghana Institute of Foresters, the Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group, the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union of TUC (Ghana), the Peasant Farmers Association, and the SDG Civil Society Platform Ghana, as well as environmental advocate Taylor Crabbe.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to continue engaging government institutions to ensure the protection and sustainable management of Ghana’s forests.

Below is the full statement:

Commendations to Government for Revoking L.I. 2462; Time to Restore and Enhance Forest Management in Ghana

Accra, Thursday, 18 December 2025

We, the undersigned, express our profound gratitude to the Government of Ghana and Parliament for revoking L.I. 2462, a regulation that exposed Ghana’s forest reserves—including Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas—to uncontrolled mining risks.

The revocation follows advocacy by the Acting Minister for Environment, Science and Technology and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who on 31 October 2025 presented a new Legislative Instrument to annul L.I. 2462. Parliament completed the constitutionally required 21 sitting days without intervention, effectively revoking the regulation.

We extend our sincere appreciation to the media, civil society, and every Ghanaian who signed the petition calling for the repeal. Together, we have contributed to safeguarding forests for present and future generations. Ayekoo!

The repeal of L.I. 2462 represents one of the most significant legislative reversals in Ghana’s recent environmental history. Civil society groups, both local and international, view this as a decisive step toward restoring the integrity of Ghana’s fast-depleting forest estate.

Why L.I. 2462 Needed to Be Repealed

Since its introduction in 2022, L.I. 2462 undermined sustainable forest management, contradicted Ghana’s Forest Development Master Plan (2016–2036), and weakened alignment with international commitments such as the Paris Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Data highlighted its risks:

Before 2022: 2% of gazetted production forest areas were open to mining; 98% remained protected.

Under L.I. 2462: 89% of forest reserves were exposed to mining; over 50 of 288 reserves were under serious threat.

Even after the 2025 amendment: 80% of forests still faced significant risk.

Ghana’s forests protect critical sources of clean water, biodiversity, climate regulation, and community livelihoods. Safeguarding and enhancing forest integrity must remain a top national priority.

Key Recommendations Moving Forward

Despite the positive revocation, forests still face threats from artisanal mining, poaching, and illegal logging. We urge the government to:

Review Act 703 to explicitly prohibit mining in forest reserves and ensure environmentally responsible mining practices. Develop and implement a National Forest Protection Strategy with national and international partners. Ensure the “Tree for Life” programme is fully coordinated and genuinely contributes to forest restoration. Map and restore degraded areas outside forest reserves caused by mining to improve forest cover, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration. Act on recommendations published by the Forestry Commission on 15 December 2025, particularly upgrading its capacity to address modern threats to Ghana’s forests.

The repeal of L.I. 2462 marks a pivotal turning point. To secure Ghana’s natural heritage and a sustainable future, action must follow commitment. We remain dedicated to mobilising support and holding leadership accountable to ensure policies reflect urgent environmental, social, and climate priorities.

Signed By:

Coalition Against Galamsey – Ghana

A Rocha Ghana

Kasa Initiative Ghana

Eco-Conscious Citizens

BRACE

Nature and Development Foundation

Wacam

OXFAM

Christian Council of Ghana

Taylor Crabbe

Client Earth

Civic Response

Ghana Institute of Foresters

Ghana Environmental Advocacy Group

General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union of TUC (Ghana)

Peasant Farmers Association

SDG Civil Society Platform Ghana