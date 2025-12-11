Christian professionals challenged to rise as Ghana’s new economic problem-solvers

At a time when Ghana is grappling with rising economic uncertainty, youth unemployment, ethical concerns in business, and urgent calls for stronger moral leadership in public life, the Christ Business Network (CBN) has renewed its leadership with a decisive focus on faith-driven enterprise and national transformation.

At its 9th Annual Congress held in Accra on Friday, 5th December 2025, under the theme “Arise, Build, and Occupy the Kingdom of God,” members of the Christian professionals’ network re-elected Dr. Daniel Kwame Ampofo Adjei, PMP®, for a second three-year term as President.

The Congress also elected a new slate of officers to steer the affairs of the Network:

Ms. Abigail Ama Darkwa Yeboah – Vice President

Mr. Nicholas Asare Tetteh – General Secretary

Mr. Francis Donkor – Financial Secretary

Mr. Nana Baffoe Ekuban – Treasurer

Mr. Felix Glover – Organising Secretary

In his acceptance speech after the elections, Dr. Ampofo Adjei placed the Congress firmly within Ghana’s current socio-economic realities.

“In a season where businesses are struggling, families are under pressure, and integrity is under attack, God is calling His people to arise and build sustainable enterprises, and occupy territories with righteousness,” he declared.

Dr. Ampofo Adjei further emphasized that Christian professionals must become problem-solvers in Ghana’s public and economic space.

“The church must not be absent from Ghana’s economic recovery. Whether in SMEs, technology, agriculture, or public service, believers must provide solutions that marry competence with character,” he stressed.

A major highlight of the Congress was the presentation of the 2024 Financial Report, followed by discussions on motions and the adoption of resolutions, reflecting growing expectations within Christian organizations for transparency, good governance, and institutional maturity.

The sessions underscored the belief that spiritual leadership must be matched with financial credibility and institutional discipline.

The Christ Business Network (CBN) is a network of graduate professionals of the Christ Apostolic Church International, established to harness the knowledge, skills, and resources of its members in service of the Church and society.

Guided by a vision to be an immediate source of both human and material resources for the body of Christ, CBN mobilizes professionals for fellowship, networking, and service.

The core objectives of the group include promoting unity among members; advancing the Great Commission; supporting the spiritual and physical growth of the Church; providing mutual assistance in times of need; organizing professional and faith-based programmes; and empowering members to pursue viable economic ventures that contribute to national development.