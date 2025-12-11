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Bank of Ghana introduces stricter capital rules for proposed islamic banking sector

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Business & Finance Bank of Ghana introduces stricter capital rules for proposed islamic banking sector
THU, 11 DEC 2025

The Bank of Ghana has announced a strengthened regulatory framework for the proposed Islamic banking system, unveiling a draft guideline that significantly raises capital and governance requirements for non interest financial institutions.

Under the draft, foreign-owned non-interest banks and specialised deposit taking institutions will now be required to provide at least 60 percent of their minimum paid up capital in convertible foreign currency. This capital must be invested solely in approved Shariah compliant financial instruments. It is the first time foreign-owned operators in this segment will be subjected to such a standard.

The Central Bank explained that the measure is intended to boost stability within the developing industry, reduce exposure to currency and liquidity risks, and enhance the overall resilience of institutions seeking to operate under Islamic finance principles.

The new framework also introduces clear minimum capital thresholds and application fees for every category of non interest financial institution, including development finance institutions, microfinance companies, and rural banks. A final licence will be granted only after institutions fully settle the relevant licensing fees, and all operators will be required to pay annual supervisory fees no later than January 31 each year. The Bank of Ghana also reserves the authority to introduce additional capital buffers whenever it deems necessary.

Anchored in Act 930 and Act 1032, the guideline directs that all non-interest operators must conduct their business strictly in line with recognised non-interest financial principles. It further sets out governance expectations, permissible financing contracts, and the structure for both the Non-Interest Financial Advisory Council and the Non-Interest Banking Advisory Committee.

The draft has been released for stakeholder consultation as the Bank of Ghana continues efforts to properly shape and regulate the growing interest in Islamic finance across the country.

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