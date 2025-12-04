Government submits agreements for four new helicopters and presidential jet to Parliament

The government has formally laid before Parliament the contract agreements for the purchase of four helicopters and one presidential jet for the Ghana Air Force.

The first agreement covers a €125.97 million contract between the Ministry of Defence and Airbus Helicopters (SAS) of France for the supply of one H160 and three H175 helicopters.

The second agreement is a $60.68 million sale and purchase contract between the government and Dassault Aviation of France for the acquisition of a Falcon 6X aircraft for the Ghana Air Force.

Deputy Minister of Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi presented the agreements to Parliament on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, referred the documents to the joint committees on Defence and Interior for review. He further directed that the leadership of the Finance Committee also examine the agreements and report back to the House.

Following Parliament’s approval of the GH₵1.70 billion budget allocation for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sector minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, assured the Minority that the presidency was avoiding the extravagant spending associated with chartered luxury jets.

He said the concerns he raised in the past over President Akufo-Addo’s use of costly charter flights were no longer necessary because President John Dramani Mahama currently travels on commercial flights.

Ablakwa added that Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson’s analysis showed that the expenditure on President Akufo-Addo’s chartered jets alone could have paid for a new presidential aircraft. He argued that the current administration was taking a more responsible approach by investing in aircraft that would benefit the Ghana Armed Forces.

“President Mahama has now put us on prudent path where instead of just chattering and wasting taxpayer resources, he is rather going to engage in an investment that will serve the Ghana Armed Forces well,” he said.

Earlier, during the debate on the Foreign Affairs budget, Second Deputy Minority Leader Habib Iddrisu criticised the government’s spending priorities. He argued that although the Foreign Affairs Minister requested over GH₵3 billion for 2026, the ministry received less than half of that amount, while more than GH₵13 billion was earmarked for the purchase of helicopters and two luxury jets.

Iddrisu called for the cancellation of the aircraft purchases, insisting the funds should instead be redirected to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He also accused Ablakwa of remaining silent on the matter despite his past criticism of presidential jet expenditures.

He warned the minister that “anytime he ever finds himself here in 2029 he should know in future prosperity will catch up with him.”