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Eugenmat CEO awards GH₵36,000 scholarship to Rebecca Gyansah to pursue cyber security at UMaT

By Sampson Manu || Contributor
Education Eugenmat CEO awards GH36,000 scholarship to Rebecca Gyansah to pursue cyber security at UMaT
WED, 03 DEC 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of Eugenmat Travel and Consult, Mr. Eugene Kofi Amankwa, has awarded a comprehensive four-year scholarship worth GH₵36,000.00 to Miss Rebecca Gyansah, a brilliant young student from Obuasi to pursue a BSc in Cyber Security at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at a brief but moving ceremony held at the forecourt of Time FM.

A Scholarship Rooted in Personal Experience

The scholarship package covers full tuition, accommodation, textbooks, and a living stipend. But for Mr. Amankwa, the gesture goes far beyond financial support — it is a personal mission shaped by his own journey.

Born and raised in Obuasi, he recounted the struggles he faced in accessing quality education.

“I stood where Rebecca stands,” he said. “I know the weight of hope and the sharp edge of financial limitation. Someone once invested in me, not just with money, but with belief. That belief became the foundation of Eugenmat. Today, it is my honour and duty to pass that baton.”

Rebecca’s Story: From Despair to Opportunity

Rebecca, a top-performing student with aspirations of becoming an influential figure in the digital security space, was selected from a competitive pool of applicants. Her academic excellence and commitment to community development set her apart.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, she shared how the scholarship has transformed her prospects.

“This scholarship lifts a mountain of worry from my family and allows me to focus wholly on my dreams,” she said. “Where you come from does not limit where you can go. I will study hard so I can one day create opportunities for others, just as Mr. Amankwa has done for me.”

Rebecca also revealed the difficult path she faced after completing senior high school.

“After SHS, with no hope, I had to work at an illegal mining site (galamsey) to survive. But today, my hope is restored through the timely intervention of Mr. Eugene Kofi Amankwa.”

She expressed heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Amankwa, his family, and the entire Eugenmat Group of Companies.

More Than Charity — A Strategic Investment in Talent

The “Eugenmat Travel and Consult Scholarship Award” is designed as a mentorship-investment model. Although the scholarship is a full grant with no repayment obligations, the beneficiary receives ongoing guidance, mentorship, and career support from Mr. Amankwa himself.

“This is not charity; it is strategic investment in Ghana’s human capital,” he explained. “We are not just paying fees; we are building a relationship. Rebecca’s intellect and spirit represent the future of Obuasi and Ghana.”

Eugenmat’s Broader Commitment to Community Development

Under Mr. Amankwa’s leadership, Eugenmat Travel and Consult has expanded its footprint in business and religious travel services across West Africa and beyond. The company consistently dedicates a portion of its annual profits to community development programmes, with education as a central pillar.

A Message of Inspiration to the Youth
Closing the ceremony, Mr. Amankwa delivered a powerful message to young people in Obuasi: “Let Rebecca’s story be a signal. Your dreams are valid. Work hard, stay focused, and know that your community is behind you. My door — and the doors of many others who have walked this path — are open. This is just the beginning.”

The scholarship award marks another significant milestone in Eugenmat’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and transforming lives in the Obuasi community.

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