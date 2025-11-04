ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 04 Nov 2025
German President cuts sod for Green Energy Centre at Kumasi Technical Institute

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany has cut sod for the construction of a new Centre of Excellence in Green Energy Technology at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI).

The €5.6 million project, funded by the government of Germany, is aimed at promoting education, research, and innovation in sustainable energy across Ghana. The facility will serve as a hub for training, technological development, and industrial collaboration in renewable energy.

President Steinmeier was accompanied by Ghana’s Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, during his visit to the institute. The German President also toured the school’s innovation centre, where students showcased a variety of creative, technology-driven projects.

Dr. Amoakohene described the initiative as “a transformative partnership that will position Ghana as a hub for green technology and industrial innovation in West Africa.”

He explained that the Centre of Excellence would not only enhance training in renewable energy technologies but also foster research and practical industrial applications aligned with Ghana’s climate and sustainability objectives.

“This collaboration demonstrates the growing strength of Ghana–Germany relations and our shared commitment to skills development, environmental sustainability, and industrial innovation,” he stated.

The Regional Minister expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his “transparent and accountable leadership, which continues to attract meaningful international partnerships and investments.”

He also extended gratitude to President Steinmeier and the government of Germany for their continued support, noting that such partnerships were essential to building a resilient, knowledge-based economy capable of addressing future challenges.

President Steinmeier’s visit formed part of his official tour to Ghana, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring cooperation in education, green technology, and sustainable development.

The Kumasi Technical Institute, established in September 1976 through a collaboration between the government of Ghana and the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA), offers programmes in architectural drafting, automobile engineering, building construction technology, fashion design, welding and fabrication, and computer systems.

