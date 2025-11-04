ModernGhana logo
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier cuts sod for €5.6m Green Tech Centre in Kumasi

  Tue, 04 Nov 2025
President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has cut sod for the commencement of construction of a 5.6 million Euros Centre of Excellence for Green Technology at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI).

The project, which forms part of Ghana's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) transformation agenda, is expected to serve as a hub for innovation, research, and practical training in renewable energy and sustainable technologies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the initiative aligns with the government's “Reset Agenda” aimed at addressing youth unemployment through skill-based training.

According to him, the government is committed to developing a comprehensive TVET policy and establishing a dedicated TVET Fund to support technical and vocational institutions nationwide.

“As part of President Mahama’s Reset Agenda, His Excellency Steinmeier, we are focusing on developing a TIVET policy and establishing a TVET fund to support the skills training of young people in order that they can make a meaningful contribution to our national development effort”, he stated.

The official programme commenced on Monday with President Steinmeier’s inspection of a full military Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of the Presidency.

President Steinmeier and his host, President Mahama, held a closed-door meeting before joining their respective delegations for bilateral talks in the Credentials Room.

The discussions focused on strengthening Ghana-Germany relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, technology, and development cooperation.

