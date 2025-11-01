Northern NPP Youth Group Condemns Asante Akim South MP for Biased Remarks

We, the leadership of the Northern NPP Concerned Youth Group, have strongly and in no uncertain terms condemned the discriminatory and biased remarks made by the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

As a concerned vibrant youth of the NPP in the Northern, we have not taken this unwise and uncouth statement made by Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng lightly and we vehemently oppose the unprintable words used on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In fact, the MP's remarks show no respect for the people of the North, not necessarily the respected Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who hails from this part of the Country.

He stated in clear terms that "Bawumia is an outsider and like a slave who was brought in to serve us and therefore he's not fit to occupy the main seat as our leader."

The above statement is discriminatory, appalling, and a direct insult to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as if he's inferior and not fit to lead the NPP because he comes from the North.

To state emphatically, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was not brought in as a slave but he was given the opportunity due to his unmatched and nonpareil intellectual prowess when it comes to his field of work as an astute economist and a technocrat.

In all honesty, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia played a crucial role behind the scenes as a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana before he was elevated and made a running mate to the current Former President, Nana Addo, from 2008 to 2016.

Fast forward, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as running mate, performed tremendously and phenomenally well through the intellectual debate he advanced in shaping the governance and our political discourse.

In the 2012 Presidential election petition, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stood against all odds and represented the NPP as a star witness and distinguished himself with an unstoppable display of knowledge throughout the Court proceedings.

In addition, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, after the verdict of the court case in favour of the NDC, didn't stop there and mounted a spirited campaign through the economic lectures held, which made the NPP attractive, and the Party went on to win the 2016 general elections.

Notably, the NPP, as a democratic Party, believes in intra-party contests anchored on positive and impactful intellectual discourse that aims at shaping the frontiers of our democratic principles and values internally.

Furthermore, our beloved Party's Constitution frowns on discriminatory utterances and behaviour that tend to inflame passions and create more division and disunity in its collective development.

The Constitution gives room for all manner of persons irrespective of one's religious, ethic, and tribal lineage, and these unguided remarks by Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng go against the rules governing the conduct of Party members.

As a Concerned Group, we are taken aback and fully shocked by this dishonourable behavior from the member of Parliament for Asante Akim South against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's quest to lead the NPP.

Instructively, what crime does Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commit to deserve this inhumane treatment meted out to him as if he's a "slave" in a Party he toiled and sacrificed for?

Is it because he comes from the Northern part of the Country and therefore he's seen as an alien and nobody fit for purpose to lead the NPP again as Flagbearer?

Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, who is a strong member of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong's Team unfair remarks indicate the lack of respect they have for people who don't align with them.

Regardless, we, the leadership of Northern NPP Concerned Youth Group and members, are disappointed and call on the MP to quickly render an unqualified apology to the good people from the North and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, respectively.

Failure to do so, we shall proceed to petition the leadership of the Party at the National level to take disciplinary action against him to serve as a deterrent for others who may have the same unthinkable thought.

In conclusion, we vehemently oppose and object to these incessant attacks on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has showcased unparalleled leadership and has conducted himself with deference in his engagements with delegates and the leadership of the Party.

Long live NPP!

Thank you.

By: The leadership of Northern NPP Concerned Youth Group.

President: Abdulai Abdul Jalil Opele

Contact: 0249197068

Secretary: Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Contact: 0542184296

Communication Director: Alhassan Mohammed Soawii

Contact: 0246388367