Lightwave dispute: 'Don’t jeopardise citizens’ health data' – Franklin Cudjoe warns Mintah Akandoh

IMANI Africa President and policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe has urged calm and dialogue between the Ministry of Health and Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) amid an ongoing contract dispute.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe said he has been following “the tango between the Health Minister, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and Lightwave,” the company behind Ghana’s $100 million health digitisation project launched before 2016.

He stressed the need to protect the integrity of Ghana’s health data, cautioning against actions that could disrupt access to critical health records. “I think it is important that we do not jeopardise the health records of our citizens, especially in a country that is supposed to be promoting digitalisation,” he wrote. “If there are issues between vendors and the government, they must be resolved amicably. These are very sensitive matters that concern people’s health.”

Cudjoe warned that intermittent system shutdowns could have serious consequences for healthcare delivery. “Healthcare workers would struggle to access critical data, which could have serious consequences,” he added.

According to him, Lightwave claims it is owed about $25 million out of the $100 million contract sum for work done under the previous government. Both parties reportedly agree that about half of Ghana’s 900 health facilities have been connected, with major infrastructure already rolled out.

“On the surface, it appears that a lot more work is yet to be done in order to fully satisfy the terms of the contract,” he noted. “Almost all major health facilities, such as regional and teaching hospitals, have been networked, and that may have taken significant time, including training staff and maintaining a support team.”

Cudjoe called for a practical resolution on the remaining 450 facilities yet to be connected, asking, “Is Lightwave able to complete the project with the remaining funds owed it? Would Ghana have to bear any cost overruns?”

He cautioned both parties against “accusations of blackmail and extreme actions of system shutdowns,” stressing that such behaviour erodes trust and efficiency.

Cudjoe also raised concerns about reports that the Ministry plans to procure a new system. “If, as reported, the Ministry plans to spend separate and fresh funds to procure a new system, value-for-money concerns must guide the approach,” he said. “Some have asked, why not pay the $25 million owed Lightwave, which already has extensive infrastructure, and complete the rollout without the government paying any extra costs?”

He concluded by appealing for dialogue and cooperation. “I urge the Minister and Lightwave to return to the negotiation table and resolve this matter amicably.”