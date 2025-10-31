Volta Region too endowed to remain underrepresented in Ghana’s investment landscape – Climate Change Minister

The Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Hon. Seidu Issifu, has called for an urgent shift in Ghana’s investment priorities to reflect the enormous potential of the Volta Region, declaring that “the Volta Region is too endowed to remain underrepresented in Ghana’s investment landscape.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, who was the guest of Honour at the 2025 Volta Regional Investment Roadshow, Hon. Issifu said it was time for policymakers, investors, and community leaders to work together to unlock the region’s rich opportunities and accelerate inclusive development.

He noted that despite its vast agricultural resources, skilled workforce, and strategic location, the Volta Region has received only limited attention from investors over the years. According to data from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), between 1994 and September 2005, the region attracted only $132 million in investments — a small fraction of the national inflows during the same period.

“This is a reminder that the region has yet to receive the scale of investment attention it deserves,” Hon. Issifu said. “It is our time now — the time for the Volta Region, and the time for decision-makers to focus on these unique opportunities to catalyse development and bring prosperity to our people.”

He stressed that this imbalance must change through deliberate efforts to attract both domestic and foreign investors to the region. By harnessing the area’s fertile lands, renewable energy potential, and entrepreneurial talent, he said, the Volta Region could drive agro-processing, boost exports, and strengthen value chains that would create sustainable jobs for its youth.

“I have seen confidence in local enterprise,” he said. “If we align this with the national vision of sustainable industrialisation and broad-based prosperity, the Volta Region can be at the heart of Ghana’s next growth story.”

He explained that the event forms part of broader efforts to anchor President John Dramani Mahama’s economic agenda in real, district-level opportunities that can transform livelihoods. “This roadshow is a declaration that Ghana’s economic transformation will no longer be limited to a few selected cities but will reach every corner of our nation,” he emphasised.

The Minister announced the launch of the Investment Opportunity Mapping Project (IOMP), a major government initiative aimed at systematically identifying and documenting viable investment prospects in all 261 districts of Ghana. He said the project will provide a clear and coordinated pathway for investors to identify where real opportunities exist and how they can be developed for national benefit.

“When I came in this morning, I told the GIPC Chief Executive that we must scale up this initiative to cover other regions,” he revealed. “It provides the structure we need to translate local potential into tangible projects. This is how we unlock investment for all corners of Ghana.”

Hon. Issifu also underscored the need to integrate climate resilience into all investment projects, stressing that sustainability is now central to accessing international funding. “There must be a climate dimension to every opportunity,” he said. “That is how we attract financing and ensure our projects endure for generations.”

He encouraged regional and district leaders to demonstrate initiative and creativity in supporting government’s investment drive. “The development of our country depends not only on government but on leaders who have initiative — leaders who think outside the box,” he said. “We must fight for the next generation and direct the flow of investment into our regions.”

The Minister further announced that under the leadership of President Mahama, the government is advancing the Volta Economic Corridor Project as a flagship initiative to position the region as a hub for industrial and export growth.

“The Volta Economic Corridor will anchor agro-industrial parks, renewable energy projects, logistics hubs, and inland transport systems that lift communities and markets along its route,” Hon. Issifu said. “It will open up the region and connect its potential to several opportunities — from factories to mechanised farms and enterprises that create jobs and sustain livelihoods.”

He urged Ghanaian investors, entrepreneurs, and small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to take advantage of these new opportunities. “While we welcome international investors, we must also look within,” he noted. “Ghanaian businesses must lead this new chapter of growth for the Volta Region and beyond.”

Hon. Issifu commended the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, and the Ghana Export Promotion Authority for organising the regional investment roadshow, describing it as a milestone that reflects the nation’s determination to bring investment closer to local communities.

Hon. Issifu concluded by reaffirming government’s commitment to fostering regional equity and sustainable growth. “We are here to unlock the potential of the Volta Region and to position it as an engine of inclusive prosperity,” he said. “Our people deserve the opportunity to thrive, and our government remains determined to make that happen.”