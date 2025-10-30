ModernGhana logo
SML scandal: Ofori-Atta’s actions caused significant financial loss to the state — OSP

THU, 30 OCT 2025
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has accused former Finance Minister Ken Ofori‑Atta of causing “significant financial loss to the state” through his dealings with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) during his tenure.

According to the OSP, although the SML contract initially appeared ordinary, a deeper review revealed serious problems including conflict of interest, procurement violations and misuse of public office.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 30, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said SML was incorporated on February 14, 2017 and just four months later sought approval to be sole-sourced for a “classification, valuation and risk management platform” for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The OSP argues these events, coming on the heels of Ofori-Atta’s assumption of office, formed “precursors of a masterfully and mischievously crafted scheme” whereby public office was used for profit and the procurement process manipulated.

“These events … show a tightly knit, a non-coincidental association … of the previously unseen power that unlawfully force-fed the company into the revenue assurance drive of GRA through a series of reckless decision-making and management.

“By directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage … contrary to section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act (2003) Act 663,” he said.

The investigation stems from a petition and subsequent audit commissioned by the Presidency via the auditing firm KPMG in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the former minister is also on an INTERPOL Red Notice and faces extradition efforts to answer questions arising from this and other matters.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

SML scandal: Ofori-Atta's actions caused significant financial loss to the state...

