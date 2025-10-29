ModernGhana logo
Afrique Média: Burundi Marks 8th Anniversary of ICC Withdrawal; African Leaders Call for Sovereign Justice Mechanisms

By Dr. Celestine Achi
Afrique Mdia: Burundi Marks 8th Anniversary of ICC Withdrawal; African Leaders Call for Sovereign Justice Mechanisms

BUJUMBURA, Burundi – October 27, 2025 – The Pan-African company Afrique Média today hosted a high-level event to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Burundi's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The event, held in Bujumbura, brought together prominent African leaders, diplomats, lawyers, and human rights officials to discuss the future of justice on the continent and the importance of national sovereignty.

Burundi, which finalized its withdrawal from the ICC on October 27, 2017, reaffirmed its commitment to accountability, transparency, and sustainable development "within the legitimacy of its political system and the African continent as a whole". Speakers emphasized that strengthening national judicial systems is crucial for fostering social cohesion.

The event's discussions were framed by a broader continental movement, including the recent announcement by the Sahel States Alliance of their intention to withdraw from the ICC.

A central theme was the call for African-led alternatives to international tribunals. Patrick Balagizi, Deputy High Representative of the African Union for the Great Lakes Region, delivered a strong message, stating, “Africa gains nothing from the ICC”. He stressed the urgent need for African countries to develop their own mechanisms to address their issues independently.

This sentiment was echoed by Jassane Maguate, a magistrate of the Malian Court, who joined the event remotely. He spoke on the importance of each African country taking independent responsibility and called for the establishment of "common alternatives for fair and sovereign justice".

Vera Mutoni, a UN Human Rights Officer, also addressed the participants, highlighting the importance of discussing and considering new mechanisms to ensure justice for countries that have already withdrawn from the ICC.

The event concluded by outlining several key directions for future collaboration:

  • Strengthening the legitimacy and sovereignty of African states.
  • Creating mechanisms to resolve problems independently.
  • Ensuring sovereign policies to foster social cohesion.

Participants agreed to maintain regular interaction and knowledge exchange to advance these goals. The event was described as a "significant milestone" for the continent, with Burundi reiterating the benefits of its withdrawal and calling for collaboration to build a "legitimate and free judicial system on the continent".

About Afrique Média Afrique Média is a Pan-African company dedicated to fostering dialogue and promoting African-led solutions for the continent's development and political sovereignty.

