ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s Financial Sector Recovery Deepens as Banks Post Stronger Balance Sheets and Renewed Confidence

Business Features Ghana’s Financial Sector Recovery Deepens as Banks Post Stronger Balance Sheets and Renewed Confidence
WED, 29 OCT 2025

Accra, Ghana – Ghana’s financial sector is showing strong signs of recovery and resilience, underpinned by improving asset quality, strengthened balance sheets, and renewed investor confidence. Recent developments across the industry — from record profits and responsible fiscal discipline to enhanced banking soundness — signal that macroeconomic stabilisation is gradually taking hold.

The Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report highlights encouraging progress. The private sector credit-to-GDP gap remains negative, however, indicating subdued credit growth. This underscores the need for further measures to boost lending to support the real economy, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Despite this, the overall banking system remains robust. The Banking Sector Soundness Index has risen sharply, nearing pre–Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) levels. Solvency ratios, liquidity buffers, and earnings performances have all improved, with the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio falling to 20.8% in August 2025, from 24.3% a year earlier.

During the same period, banks wrote off GH¢1.05 billion in bad loans — a 46% decline compared to the GH¢1.95 billion recorded in 2024. This improvement reflects enhanced credit risk management and disciplined provisioning. The NPL Stock according to Accra Business News, fell from GH¢21.1 billion to GH¢19.8 billion, while private sector loans accounted for 97.4% of total NPLs.

The overall improvement in the industry’s asset quality has also been bolstered by stronger bank performance. For instance, Odotobri Rural Bank PLC wrote off GH¢3.5 million in locked-up funds from the financial sector clean-up, yet still recorded a 117% profit growth in 2024 as reported by Accra Business News, alongside a significant rise in deposits and investments. The bank’s prudent capital management and strategic expansion plans reflect the renewed optimism within Ghana’s rural banking space.

At the top tier of the banking hierarchy, Fidelity Bank Ghana has further cemented its leadership position. The bank swept three top honours — Bank of the Year, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, and CEO of the Year — at the 8th Ghana Business Awards according to Accra Business News report yesterday. Its Managing Director, Julian Kingsley Opuni, was celebrated for steering the bank through turbulent economic conditions, achieving a GH¢1.21 billion pre-tax profit and growing deposits by 40% to GH¢17.65 billion in 2024.

These milestones come amid a cautiously optimistic macroeconomic backdrop. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to approve Ghana’s fifth programme review in December 2025, paving the way for a US$385 million disbursement to bolster foreign reserves ahead of the January 2026 Eurobond repayment. The IMF has lauded Ghana’s progress, citing “strong” actions to stabilise the financial sector and “notable strides” in addressing energy sector inefficiencies.

The 2026 Budget, set to be presented on November 13, 2025 as reported by Accra Street Journal, is expected to stay within the 1.5% primary surplus limit mandated by theFiscal Responsibility Act — marking the first time Ghana will have met this requirement since the law’s introduction in 2018. The IMF and market observers, including IC Research, note that the government has shown policy credibility in restoring fiscal discipline and anchoring macroeconomic confidence.

However, challenges remain. Revenue mobilisation continues to underperform, while spending pressures are expected to rise as the economy rebounds. Analysts caution that sustaining fiscal credibility post-IMF will depend on stronger domestic revenue reforms and efficiency in expenditure management.

Overall, the combination of improved bank performance, declining bad loans, responsible fiscal management, and positive sentiment from the IMF signals that Ghana’s financial sector is on a sustainable path to recovery.

“The industry is showing real resilience — from rural banks to top-tier institutions — and confidence is slowly returning. The next phase must focus on deepening credit delivery to SMEs and productive sectors to fuel broad-based growth,” one analyst from The High Street Business noted.

As Ghana edges toward 2026, the tone across thefinancial ecosystem is unmistakably optimistic — one of stability, discipline, and renewed trust in the banking system’s ability to drive national development.

Sources Used: Accra Business News | Accra Street Journal | The High Street Business

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (141)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 29: Cedi sells at GHS12.30 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

3 hours ago

Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket Woman jailed six months for stealing provisions from Oda supermarket

3 hours ago

Chairperson of PAC, Abena Osei-Asare 'You cannot commit these huge financial infractions and come back to us for tari...

3 hours ago

Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB Six persons at Scholarship Secretariat arrested by NIB

3 hours ago

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Minority NPP wants Akufo-Addo recognised for role in Cedi appreciation

3 hours ago

DVLA boss, Julius Neequaye Kotey OSP invites DVLA Boss over alleged GH¢4m bribery claim; probes Council of State ...

3 hours ago

Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end of 2025 — Julius Debrah Government’s uncapping of NHIS Levy to generate GHS3.4bn for health fund by end ...

3 hours ago

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company A-G outlines 21 charges against former NAFCO CEO

4 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Julius Neequaye Kotey 'They tried to bribe me with GHS4million to stop the new digitalised vehicle reg...

4 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Mahama is ready to sign anti-LGBTQ bill into law — Majority Leader

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line