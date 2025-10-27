ModernGhana logo
Newmont appoints Danquah Addo-Yobo as Ghana Country Manager

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
Business & Finance Danquah Addo-Yobo
Danquah Addo-Yobo

Newmont has announced the appointment of Danquah Addo-Yobo as Country Manager for its Ghana business.

The role, which took effect from 1st October, 2025, is part of the strategic realignment of Newmont’s global structure, following the integration of the company’s Africa and Asia-Pacific business operations into a newly formed Africa Asia Pacific (AAP) Business Unit.

As the primary representative for the company in Ghana, Danquah’s role is essential to developing and executing strategies to manage Newmont’s Business outcomes and support the continuity of the Ghana operations. His appointment reflects both his strong leadership and Newmont’s renewed focus on country-level partnerships, operational effectiveness, and sustainable growth.

Danquah brings over two decades of multinational leadership experience across mining, agribusiness, telecommunications, and logistics, having served in senior executive roles across Africa, Canada and Asia.

Before his current role, Danquah served as Regional Chief Financial Officer for Newmont Africa and Canada. He previously held leadership positions at Yara International, where he served as Regional Managing Director for Western Africa and Managing Director for Ghana, driving strong business growth and regional transformation. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance and operations/commercial roles with Maersk and Vodafone.

Source: Newmont

