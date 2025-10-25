Government to revoke more unapproved small-scale mining licences – Lands Ministry

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has announced plans to revoke additional unapproved licences issued to small-scale miners as part of ongoing efforts to reform and sanitize the mining sector.

According to the Ministry, the move is intended to streamline mining operations, enforce compliance with existing laws, and promote a responsible and sustainable mining regime across the country.

Mr. Abdul Waliu Kabore Mahmud, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that the decision follows an extensive audit of small-scale mining licences initiated by the sector Minister, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, upon assuming office earlier this year.

He explained that the audit focused on issues related to regulatory compliance, validity periods, and procedural irregularities in the issuance of mining licences. Acting under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and the Minerals and Mining Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2173), the Minister has already revoked a number of licences found to be non-compliant.

“In June this year, the Ministry reviewed 907 mining licences and gave most of the holders an opportunity to resubmit proper documentation,” Mr. Mahmud said. “However, after the review period elapsed, 278 licences were identified to have issues relating to irregularities, regulatory breaches, and expired permits.”

He revealed that a total of 374 licences, including that of Akonta Mining, have already been revoked as part of the clean-up exercise.

Mr. Mahmud added that the next phase of the reform will involve a comprehensive audit of large-scale mining companies to ensure that their operations align with the country’s mining regulations.

“Once that process is completed, we will strengthen institutions to improve monitoring and evaluation within the sector,” he stated.

As part of this broader reform agenda, the Minister recently took delivery of 24 Toyota Land Cruisers to be distributed among the Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Water Resources Commission to enhance field operations.

“The vehicles will boost our monitoring capacity and ensure that mining activities are conducted responsibly and sustainably in accordance with EPA guidelines,” Mr. Mahmud noted.

He emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to enforcing compliance, adding, “When monitoring and enforcement are strengthened, two outcomes are expected — either miners will comply with the law or more licences will be revoked, with offenders made to face the necessary penalties.”