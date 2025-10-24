UN in Ghana Mourns the Passing of Ghana's Former First Lady, NanaKonadu Agyeman Rawlings

The United Nations in Ghana mourns the passing of Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, who departed on 23 October 2025. A trailblazer in women’s empowerment, she reshaped Ghana’s national discourse on gender equity in the early 1990s and left an indelible mark on the global movement for women’s rights.

Her leadership at the 1995 Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing was transformative. As Ghana’s First Lady, she championed the inclusion of issues vital to Africa’s development, helping to elevate and legitimize women’s rights work across the continent. The conference became a turning point, influencing Ghana’s national strategies for gender equality and empowerment for decades to come.

Her legacy lives on through the pioneering work of the 31st December Women’s Movement, her historic presidential candidacy, and her enduring influence on generations of Ghanaian women and girls.

We extend our deepest condolences to her children, family, loved ones, and all who mourn this profound loss. May her memory continue to inspire those who carry forward the cause she so passionately advanced.

ZIA CHOUDHURY

UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana