Trade Ministry warns against illegal importation of Portland cement into Ghana

  Fri, 24 Oct 2025
The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has warned against the smuggling and unlicensed importation of Portland cement, describing it as a threat to industry and public safety.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Ministry declared a crackdown on unauthorised trade, stating that offenders would face strict enforcement measures including seizure of goods, fines, and possible prosecution under Ghanaian law.

It said Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, had reiterated the ministry's zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance with the Export and Import Restrictions on Importation of Portland Cement Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2240).

The Ministry noted that no import licences for Portland cement had been issued since the Minister assumed office.

“This means that any current, ongoing importation of the product without a valid, requisite license is illegal and directly subject to punitive measures,” the statement said.

To enforce the regulations effectively, the Ministry said it had strengthened collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

The joint effort aims to create a comprehensive dragnet against illegal cement trade by enhancing border monitoring, conducting market inspections, and intensifying enforcement across the cement value chain.

“The goal is to ensure that only certified and licensed importers and manufacturers are permitted to operate in the country, thereby safeguarding the quality and integrity of Ghana's construction sector,” the statement added.

The Ministry appealed to the public and stakeholders in the construction and manufacturing sectors to support the initiative.

It urged individuals to refrain from engaging in or supporting unlicensed import activities and to report any suspicious importation of Portland cement to the relevant authorities.

GNA

