Fred Nii Amugi honoured as ‘Noble Personality of Africa’ by Pan-African Fraternity

In a grand celebration of legacy, integrity, and artistic excellence, veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Nii Amugi has been honoured with the “Noble Personality of Africa” award by the Pan-African Fraternity.

The recognition, spearheaded by Humserve Africa in collaboration with the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP), the Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC), Africa Progressive Research and Innovation (APRIL-STEM), and the Africa Diaspora Initiative (ADI), was presented during the official launch of Africa Monologue Challenge Season 3, scheduled to take place in Côte d’Ivoire in March 2026.

The ceremony drew prominent figures from across the continent, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Office of the President of Uganda.

Delegates from the Ministry of Culture and Francophonie of Côte d’Ivoire, as well as partners such as the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), AfCFTA Policy Network Group (APNG), Cinema UG (Uganda), Film Biz (South Africa), King Dawie Publishing Limited, and members of the Diplomatic Corps, were also in attendance.

The Executive Director of Humserve Africa, George Egeh, unveiled the decorated banner marking the occasion, while Nana Nketia, a Pan-African development consultant and Board Member of the ACCP, performed the symbolic act of laying the sash on Mr. Amugi. The President of the ACCP, Nana Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, led the presentation of the citation of honor.

In his tribute, Nana Nketia hailed Fred Amugi as a rare symbol of humility, discipline, and consistency.

“Africa needs mentors and role models. For a man like Fred Amugi to have worked directly in the offices of four presidents without a scandal, and to have graced our screens for decades without controversy, is a true reflection of noble character worthy of continental recognition,” he said.

George Egeh also announced the launch of a new initiative, the “Noble Acts Project”, inspired by Fred Amugi’s exemplary life. The project seeks to identify and celebrate individuals and organizations across Africa who perform their roles with integrity and nobility.

An emotional Fred Amugi, affectionately known as Uncle Fred, expressed his gratitude and urged young Africans to uphold discipline and humility in their pursuits.

“Live right, because someone is always watching,” he advised.

The occasion was lightened with humor and applause as comedian Clemento Suarez joined him on stage, adding warmth to the celebration.

In an interview, Mawuko Kuadzi, CEO of the Africa Monologue Challenge, said the initiative’s mission goes beyond performance and storytelling.

“These are the kinds of inspiring narratives the Africa Monologue Challenge seeks to project — stories that remind us of the values that define true African greatness,” he explained.

The honor bestowed on Fred Amugi as Noble Personality of Africa reinforces the Pan-African movement’s commitment to celebrating icons who embody professionalism, integrity, and cultural pride — values that continue to inspire generations across the continent.

The AMC team also revealed a collaboration with King Dawie Publishing Limited to launch a book on legendary Nigerian actor Pete Edochie in Côte d’Ivoire, as part of efforts to honor pioneers of the African creative economy.