 U.S. delegation land in Ghana  for digital partnership

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has welcomed a delegation from the United States to submit concrete partnership proposals that align with Ghana’s digital transformation priorities.

The delegation led by the Chief Executive Officer of Chainbridge Consultant Group (VA, USA), Mr Fred Opoku, included the President of Infodat and Vice Chairman of the Texas-Africa Chamber of Commerce, Texas, Mr Mekala Reddy.

During the meeting on Wednesday in Accra, the Minister noted that the government welcomes collaborations that advance its strategic focus areas, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

He stressed that all partnerships must align with Ghana’s national digital blueprint and encouraged the delegation to work through the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to access relevant investment incentives.

Mr George assured the delegation of the Ministry’s readiness to engage in mutually beneficial partnerships that deliver measurable impact for Ghanaians.

The team expressed a strong interest in supporting youth digital skills development and outsourcing initiatives aimed at creating sustainable digital jobs in Ghana.