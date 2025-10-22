Former Buffer Stock CEO denies involvement in alleged corruption scandal

ModernGhana logo
Former Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba

The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, has refuted allegations linking him to corruption and procurement irregularities currently under investigation by state authorities.

Reacting to claims made by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, Mr. Aludiba described the accusations as “false, misleading, and politically motivated,” insisting he had “no hand in any wrongdoing” during his tenure.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, the former NAFCO boss maintained that all transactions and decisions made under his leadership were done transparently and in accordance with public financial management regulations.

“I categorically deny any involvement in acts of corruption or mismanagement at the National Food and Buffer Stock Company. Every transaction and decision made under my leadership followed due process and adhered strictly to public financial management laws,” he stated.

Mr. Aludiba called on the public to allow state agencies to conduct their investigations without bias, expressing confidence that he would be vindicated once the facts were established.

“I am open to any lawful investigation and ready to cooperate fully with the authorities to clear my name. I have nothing to hide,” he emphasized.

He also cautioned the media and political commentators against spreading unverified information, warning that such actions could damage reputations and undermine public trust.

The Attorney-General’s recent briefing to Parliament revealed that several procurement and financial irregularities had been detected at NAFCO, prompting a full-scale probe into the company’s operations.

As the investigation continues, industry stakeholders have renewed calls for transparency and strict accountability to safeguard public funds and preserve confidence in the agency’s role in maintaining national food security.

The Ministry of Justice has not yet issued an official response to Mr. Aludiba’s statement at the time of reporting.

